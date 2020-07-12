Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:42 PM

42 Apartments for rent in Ceres, CA with parking

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
3045 7th Street
3045 7th Street, Ceres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
975 sqft
DOWNTOWN CERES NEIGHBORHOOD! Freshly painted , 2 bedroom, 1 bath cozy living room with real hard wood floors-bright & cheery kitchen w/tile counters, breakfast bar-good size bedrooms-hallway bath w/tiled shower/tub combination.

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2815 Crescent Moon Ct
2815 Crescent Moon Court, Ceres, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1060 sqft
2815 Crescent Moon Ct. Ceres, Cozy 3bedroom /2baths two car garage for $1450 per month, Cul-de-sac location, low maintenance backyard. DRE # 01918687

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1701 N. Central Ave
1701 Central Avenue, Ceres, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1701 N. Central Ave Available 04/20/20 Darling 1 bedroom home ready for you - This is a charming one bedroom one bath house in a triplex ready to be called yours.

1 of 6

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2921 sixth st C
2921 6th Street, Ceres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath with Laundry hookups - Property Id: 92313 Please read this Ad in its entirety. Qualifications: Fill out the Questionnaire.
Results within 5 miles of Ceres

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3725 FLOYD AVE
3725 Floyd Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2089 sqft
3725 FLOYD AVE Available 08/21/20 - 3/3, living room, family room & bedrooms have hardwood/laminate flooring, tiled kitchen counters, blinds, inside laundry room, 2 fireplaces, home is all electric no gas, home is on a well, home sits on 1.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dry Creek Meadows
3720 Louisburg Avenue
3720 Louisburg Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
3720 Louisburg Ave., Modesto, Calif. - BONUS-size 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom not far from Johansen High; FRESH paint, refrigerator included. Central heat/air, dishwasher, laundry connections, large master with en-suite.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3304 Alta Way
3304 Alta Way, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1708 sqft
Just remodeled single story in established neighborhood! - Updated single story home located in convenient northwest Modesto neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. This home is 1708 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 36

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4700 Via Giardiano
4700 Via Giardiano, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1849 sqft
4700 Via Giardiano Available 06/01/20 $2,000 Monthly Rent with a $2,000 Security Deposit.

1 of 36

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1790 sqft
Come and view this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in a quiet area of Modesto. Beautiful grounds, with pool and spa very close to this unit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2205 Cimarron Hills Dr
2205 Cimmaron Hills Drive, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2428 sqft
North Modesto: 4 bedroom 3 bathroom - Spacious, two story home with four bedrooms (all upstairs) and 3 bathrooms, you should see the great walk in shower! Enjoy a 2 car garage. Large kitchen with island with new granite. New flooring and paint.
Results within 10 miles of Ceres
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
835 sqft
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$820
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6042 Howard Ave
6042 Howard Avenue, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1371 sqft
3 Bedroom & 2 Bath for Rent! - Come check out our 3 Bedroom 2 Bath located at 6042 Howard Ave in Riverbank! Renting for $2,000 and Deposit for $2,000. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Home has a backyard and attached 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wittfield Park
4400 Dandelion Ct
4400 Dandelion Court, Salida, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1477 sqft
4400 Dandelion Ct Available 08/14/20 Salida: 4 bedroom home on a corner lot with extra parking COMING SOON! - Enjoy this wonderful 4 bedroom home that sits on a large corner Lot. Ceiling fans and dual pane windows along with Tile floors.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1424 Ave S Bentley
1424 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1200 sqft
WESTWOOD/WEST LA AREA: Affordable luxury living in a beautiful modern building. Close to UCLA, Century City, Beverly Hills and major freeways. This unit offers a bright and open floor plan with large windows and plenty of natural light.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2812 Konynenburg Lane
2812 Konynenburg Lane, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2301 sqft
2812 Konynenburg Lane Available 08/15/20 - This two story home on a corner lot is located in the desirable Dutch Hollow area and is approximately 2301 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, carpet and brick flooring, electric

1 of 19

Last updated July 6 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3701 Colonial Drive
3701 Colonial Dr, Modesto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Timberlake Gated Community This 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo has been freshly painted, new carpeting, updated appliances, central heat & air, pool, tennis court, plenty of parking. The unit is move in ready. No pets, and Renter's Insurance is required.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1326 Ave S Bronson
1326 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
811 sqft
Welcome to The Bronson apartments, a remodeled building located in the heart of Mid - Wilshire. Walk to shops and restaurants.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1957 Ave N Bronson
1957 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1537 sqft
Available August 1st. Tenant occupied but easy to show!!! Call Chris 323-496-6655 for appointments. Direct access private parking for 3 cars.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1509 AVE S ORANGE GROVE
1509 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
$1 for the first month - call for details! Great location by Fairfax and Pico. This spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit comes with a parking spot and on-site laundry. Minimum 1 year lease. Available for move-in now!

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1940 AVE N HIGHLAND
1940 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1067 sqft
Best deal in the area! Great location in Hollywood. Gorgeous, fully furnished (optional), 2BR, 2BA condo with a large living area available in the very desirable "The Terraces on Highland" condominiums.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1444 AVE S SPAULDING
1444 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1600 sqft
Stunning gated architectural duplex with saltwater pool in desirable Picfair Village.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA
1724 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3500 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! Beautiful brand new construction home located in a much sought after area North of Hollywood Boulevard steps from famed Runyon Canyon. This 4 Bedroom, 4.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1235 AVE S BRONSON
1235 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
800 sqft
Welcome to The Bronson Garden apartments, a newly remodeled building located in the heart of Mid - Wilshire. Walk to shops and restaurants. The property is gated and comes with 2 parking spaces per unit plus Den.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ceres, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ceres apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

