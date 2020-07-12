Apartment List
117 Apartments for rent in Castro Valley, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Castro Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...
1 of 29

1 of 29

2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
1 of 10

1 of 10

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
1 of 7

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1020 sqft
Located on Castro Valley Blvd., close to dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers parking, pool and package receiving.
1 of 8

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Grove
21019 Baker Road, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1300 sqft
This stunning complex is the epitome of luxurious living. Each home is built to condominium specifications and comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets and Hardwood Floors throughout.
1 of 39

1 of 39

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A well-appointed community with green space, a pool and sundeck area. Modern appliances and spacious layouts. Grill area and courtyard. Bike storage provided. Near area playgrounds and parks.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
20868 Wilbeam ave Apt D
20868 Wilbeam Avenue, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
800 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment Located in the Heart of Castro Valley - 20868 Wilbeam Ave, Apt D, Castro Valley, CA 94546 * 2 Bed, 1 Bath * Fridge, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher * 2 Off-street Parking Stalls * On-site Laundry * Upstairs Unit With

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422
20422 Wisteria Street, Castro Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
800 sqft
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE ********** After reviewing all pictures and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5600 Boulder Canyon Drive
5600 Boulder Canyon Drive, Castro Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2672 sqft
Located in Castro Valley in Five Canyons neighborhood. A 4 bedroom, 3 bath detached house with 3-car garage. Spacious formal Living Room and formal Dining room with lots of lights.

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7863 Pineville Cir
7863 Pineville Circle, Castro Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2476 sqft
Nor Cal Realty, Inc - 4 bedroom, 3 bath house with 2 car garage -in Palomares Hills - Spacious, beautiful home in Palomares Hills - 4 bedrooms with master suite - 3 bathrooms - master bathroom has walk-in closet, sunken tub - Living with dining

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
17206 Ehle St
17206 Ehle Street, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Perry Vittoria - 510-326-0378 - Super clean single family home in Castro Valley with easy access to the freeway and BART.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
18505 Mesa Verde Way
18505 Mesa Verde Way, Castro Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1891 sqft
18505 Mesa Verde Way Available 04/15/20 4 Bedroom Castro Valley Home Coming Soon! - We are pleased to present for lease a four bedroom, two bath home in Castro Valley.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
20026 San Miguel Ave
20026 San Miguel Avenue, Castro Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1280 sqft
Jon Foster - 510-397-0696 - 4 year new townhouse that is move in ready. Great central Castro Valley location close to downtown, BART Station and the ideal commute location.
Results within 1 mile of Castro Valley
1 of 29

1 of 29

12 Units Available
12 Units Available
Downtown San Leandro
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$2,020
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
1 of 41

1 of 41

14 Units Available
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,934
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
1 of 10

1 of 10

$
$
15 Units Available
North Hayward
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
1 of 10

1 of 10

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Ashland
Bayfair Apartments
16077 Ashland Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
800 sqft
A modern community with a large pool area, courtyard and carport. Apartments are recently renovated with walk-in closets, modern appliances, and patio or balcony. Smoke-free homes provided. Near parks and the elementary school.
1 of 12

1 of 12

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Ashland
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
1 of 19

1 of 19

$
$
16 Units Available
Halcyon-Foothill
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
1 of 20

1 of 20

2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Ashland
Ashland Gardens
16183 Ashland Ave, Ashland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in close proximity to the Bay Fair Mall, these units are close to 580, 238 and 880. Amenities include beautiful outdoor landscaping, large closets, ample storage space, and plenty of natural light.
1 of 1

1 of 1

3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Ashland
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1444 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Liberty Hill Townhomes in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
1609 B St 2
1609 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
? 2-bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit in fourplex. - Property Id: 315121 2 BR / 1 BA upstairs unit with the balcony in fourplex! Affordable price! The Unit is located on a quiet side of the fourplex. Living space 900 sqft. New double pane windows.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Cherryland
677 Morva Court
677 Morva Court, Cherryland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
624 sqft
Off the Beaten Path - Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex tucked away off the beaten path on a quiet cul-de-sac. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889205)

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Halcyon-Foothill
1199 Louise St
1199 Louise Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
750 sqft
Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable.

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Mission-Foothill
945 Fletcher Lane #336
945 Fletcher Lane, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
936 sqft
Nor Cal Realty Inc, 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo - 945 Fletcher Lane #336, Hayward Ca 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo with 2 assigned parking Cute Condo, living room with fire place, dining area.
City Guide for Castro Valley, CA

"Fire kites drifting through the skies / Up on high I see it all the time / And from the tip top of every mountain view / From the roof I spy on room to room / Take me home / Walk the night in the valley - oh ohh oh - 'til everything is fine." (Eisley, “The Valley”)

This part of California used to be the New Spanish State of Alta, California, and this particular city is situated on land that was granted to the Mission San Jose in 1797. Despite having more than 60,000 residents, Castro Valley has never been officially incorporated as a village, town or city in America. Because of this, Castro Valley citizens are legally governed by Alameda Country, as if they were farmers living a mile apart from one another. Incorporation has been brought up in community referendums, but residents keep on knocking the idea down. Maybe they just like the idea of living off the radar, with no local police force in place? Nah, can't be that. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Castro Valley, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Castro Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

