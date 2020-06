Amenities

29070 Saint Tropez Place Available 06/26/20 COMING SOON! Castaic 5 Bedroom Home! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Hillcrest Parkway and Cannes Place in the city of Castaic. This home offers 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2,895 sq. ft. of living space.



Available June 26th.



No showings at this time.



- Pets Considered

- Open Floor Plan

- Central AC/Heat

- Ceiling Fan

- Recessed Lighting

- Fireplace

- Vaulted Ceiling

- Neutral Carpet

- Ceramic Tile Flooring

- Formal Dining Room

- Office Area

- Kitchen Open to Family Room

- Kitchen Island

- Full Bed/Bath Downstairs

- Walk-in Closet

- Built-ins

- Laundry Room

- Master Bedroom with retreat

- Fireplace in Master Bedroom

- Direct Access Garage

- Gardener Services Included



