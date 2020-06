Amenities

4 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 1959 Sq. Ft. Home for Rent off Lake Hughes Rd in Castaic.

This home is situated at the top of the hill on a quiet street. There is a 3 car garage with custom built-in cabinets. Gated and paved RV parking. The home is very neutral with plush carpet and custom paint. All four bedrooms are upstairs. The high ceilings and open floor plan flow into the kitchen. Castaic lake is just a few minutes away.



Gardener Service Included



Dogs ok, no cats please



Available Now!



Please visit www.rentsourcecorp.com or call 661-430-5355 for more information!



