Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9220 Camino Paz Lane

9220 Camino Paz Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9220 Camino Paz Lane, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9220 Camino Paz Lane Available 01/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Home La Mesa - Beautiful Single Story Home in La Mesa. Located in the Casa De Oro-Mount Helix area close to Eucalyptus County Park.

This home has wood flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of counter top space and cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs. Dining area just off the kitchen.

This home has lots of windows giving this home a bright and airy feel. There is central air conditioning, forced heating and a wood burning fireplace to keep the tempature just right. The washer and dryer is provided in the home, large fenced backyard with a patio.

Renters insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Pet okay on approval with an additional deposit. Sorry, No Smoking.

1-Year Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

WANT TO GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS?? Complete and submit your application online (be sure to upload 3 to 4 of your most current paystubs). Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application or brought to our office ($35 per application, exact change required in office).

Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4582397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9220 Camino Paz Lane have any available units?
9220 Camino Paz Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 9220 Camino Paz Lane have?
Some of 9220 Camino Paz Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9220 Camino Paz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9220 Camino Paz Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9220 Camino Paz Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9220 Camino Paz Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9220 Camino Paz Lane offer parking?
No, 9220 Camino Paz Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9220 Camino Paz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9220 Camino Paz Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9220 Camino Paz Lane have a pool?
No, 9220 Camino Paz Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9220 Camino Paz Lane have accessible units?
No, 9220 Camino Paz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9220 Camino Paz Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9220 Camino Paz Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9220 Camino Paz Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9220 Camino Paz Lane has units with air conditioning.
