Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9220 Camino Paz Lane Available 01/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Home La Mesa - Beautiful Single Story Home in La Mesa. Located in the Casa De Oro-Mount Helix area close to Eucalyptus County Park.



This home has wood flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of counter top space and cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs. Dining area just off the kitchen.



This home has lots of windows giving this home a bright and airy feel. There is central air conditioning, forced heating and a wood burning fireplace to keep the tempature just right. The washer and dryer is provided in the home, large fenced backyard with a patio.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Pet okay on approval with an additional deposit. Sorry, No Smoking.



1-Year Lease



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



WANT TO GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS?? Complete and submit your application online (be sure to upload 3 to 4 of your most current paystubs). Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application or brought to our office ($35 per application, exact change required in office).



Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



