9204 Virginian Lane

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous home in Mt. Helix .25 acre excellent schools + neighborhood - Beautiful home on serene street in sought after Mt. Helix neighborhood. Spacious, light, bright, open floor plan features remodeled kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Remodeled more modern bathrooms. Fireplaces in living and family rooms. Glass enclosed patio currently used as an artist retreat. Private Courtyard for outdoor entertaining and large backyard with huge patio including kids playset! Built in BBQ, fire-pit and Koi pond with a bridge. Engaging sunset views of Cowles Mountain. Nearby highly recommended Murdock elementary school and Grossmont High School. 2 Car garage with washer dryer and extra Large U shaped driveway for parking many cars when you are entertaining guests. Super convenient access to 125 and 8 Fwys makes for easy downtown, beach or east county access. To Schedule a property tour please contact David at 619-715-0219



(RLNE2509732)