Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
9204 Virginian Lane
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

9204 Virginian Lane

9204 Virginian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9204 Virginian Lane, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous home in Mt. Helix .25 acre excellent schools + neighborhood - Beautiful home on serene street in sought after Mt. Helix neighborhood. Spacious, light, bright, open floor plan features remodeled kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Remodeled more modern bathrooms. Fireplaces in living and family rooms. Glass enclosed patio currently used as an artist retreat. Private Courtyard for outdoor entertaining and large backyard with huge patio including kids playset! Built in BBQ, fire-pit and Koi pond with a bridge. Engaging sunset views of Cowles Mountain. Nearby highly recommended Murdock elementary school and Grossmont High School. 2 Car garage with washer dryer and extra Large U shaped driveway for parking many cars when you are entertaining guests. Super convenient access to 125 and 8 Fwys makes for easy downtown, beach or east county access. To Schedule a property tour please contact David at 619-715-0219

(RLNE2509732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9204 Virginian Lane have any available units?
9204 Virginian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 9204 Virginian Lane have?
Some of 9204 Virginian Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9204 Virginian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9204 Virginian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9204 Virginian Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9204 Virginian Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9204 Virginian Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9204 Virginian Lane offers parking.
Does 9204 Virginian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9204 Virginian Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9204 Virginian Lane have a pool?
No, 9204 Virginian Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9204 Virginian Lane have accessible units?
No, 9204 Virginian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9204 Virginian Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9204 Virginian Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9204 Virginian Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9204 Virginian Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
