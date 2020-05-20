All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Find more places like 5021 Helix Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
/
5021 Helix Terrace
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:06 AM

5021 Helix Terrace

5021 Helix Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5021 Helix Terrace, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
On the slopes of Mt. Helix with gorgeous views of El Capitan and mountain areas of San Diego. Perfect for executive and/or family. Outdoor living at its finest. Quiet, semi-rural area surrounded by pine and fruit trees, wild lavender and rosemary, and teeming with wildlife. On a private road with no traffic. Walking the mountain neighborhood a joy. Three bedrooms sleeping six people; master bedroom with king size bed and own full bathroom with black-out curtain, second bedroom with queen size Murphy bed which can be hidden to accommodate an office, and third bedroom with two twin beds; second and third bedrooms with custom wood shutters; second full size bathroom off the hallway. Modern appliances and fully furnished. Large Washer/Dryer. Please Note: fireplace is decorative only; due to severe drought conditions in Southern California no fires are permitted inside or outside the home except in BBQ. No smoking. Close to everything San Diego has to offer including beaches, museums, San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park Museums, La Mesa Village, La Jolla, Gaslamp Quarters, Coronado Island, Torrey Pines State Park, back country regions of Julian and Cuyamaca, and renowned wine country and olive growing regions of Temecula.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 Helix Terrace have any available units?
5021 Helix Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 5021 Helix Terrace have?
Some of 5021 Helix Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 Helix Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5021 Helix Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 Helix Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5021 Helix Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix.
Does 5021 Helix Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5021 Helix Terrace offers parking.
Does 5021 Helix Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5021 Helix Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 Helix Terrace have a pool?
No, 5021 Helix Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5021 Helix Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5021 Helix Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 Helix Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5021 Helix Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 5021 Helix Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5021 Helix Terrace has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CARancho San Diego, CALa Presa, CA
Bostonia, CAWinter Gardens, CABonita, CAAlpine, CAImperial Beach, CARamona, CARancho Santa Fe, CADel Mar, CALake San Marcos, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College