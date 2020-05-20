5021 Helix Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

On the slopes of Mt. Helix with gorgeous views of El Capitan and mountain areas of San Diego. Perfect for executive and/or family. Outdoor living at its finest. Quiet, semi-rural area surrounded by pine and fruit trees, wild lavender and rosemary, and teeming with wildlife. On a private road with no traffic. Walking the mountain neighborhood a joy. Three bedrooms sleeping six people; master bedroom with king size bed and own full bathroom with black-out curtain, second bedroom with queen size Murphy bed which can be hidden to accommodate an office, and third bedroom with two twin beds; second and third bedrooms with custom wood shutters; second full size bathroom off the hallway. Modern appliances and fully furnished. Large Washer/Dryer. Please Note: fireplace is decorative only; due to severe drought conditions in Southern California no fires are permitted inside or outside the home except in BBQ. No smoking. Close to everything San Diego has to offer including beaches, museums, San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park Museums, La Mesa Village, La Jolla, Gaslamp Quarters, Coronado Island, Torrey Pines State Park, back country regions of Julian and Cuyamaca, and renowned wine country and olive growing regions of Temecula.