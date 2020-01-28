Amenities

4505 Lyons Dr Available 02/01/20 3 bd, 2 bath Mt Helix Home with extra bonus room and fenced yard - Quiet home in prime Mt. Helix neighborhood. 3 bed, 2 bath. Beautiful original oak hardwood floors throughout, 2 spacious family rooms, one with a large "old school" wood burning fireplace for cool winter nights.

Central A/C for the warmer summer days.

Great for outside year-round with a fully landscaped yard and an extra outdoor covered dining/entertaining area with a fire pit and views of Mt Helix. Located in Fuerte Elementary school district. Residence includes a 2 car garage with W/D hookups and adjacent RV/boat parking.

Small pets welcome with approval, additional security deposit, and renters insurance.

