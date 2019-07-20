Amenities

3Br 2Ba in a Great La Mesa Family Neighborhood! - 3Br 2Full baths, in a great family neighborhood. Close to all, shopping, schools, Eucalyptus Park & not far to the entrance of Hwy 94, that connects you to all of San Diego County. Available Now!



* Hard Wood floors

* Gas Range

* 2 Fireplaces

* Ceiling Fans

* Master with En-suite

* Laundry hook ups

* Covered Patio

* Large Fenced Yard

* Extra parking in back, Gate to back for Boat or RV parking

* Pet OK Maybe, What do you have?



Rental Requirements:

Renters insurance is required.

Positive Rental References from landlords.

No Evictions ~ No Exceptions



Please drive by 4240 Camino Paz, La Mesa CA 91941, 1st then give us a call to see the inside.

Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546

Please call so we can go over some things with you 619-562-9336

Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!



