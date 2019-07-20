All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

4240 Camino Paz

4240 Camino Paz · No Longer Available
Location

4240 Camino Paz, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

3Br 2Ba in a Great La Mesa Family Neighborhood! - 3Br 2Full baths, in a great family neighborhood. Close to all, shopping, schools, Eucalyptus Park & not far to the entrance of Hwy 94, that connects you to all of San Diego County. Available Now!

Amenities
* Hard Wood floors
* Gas Range
* 2 Fireplaces
* Ceiling Fans
* Master with En-suite
* Laundry hook ups
* Covered Patio
* Large Fenced Yard
* Extra parking in back, Gate to back for Boat or RV parking
* Pet OK Maybe, What do you have?

Rental Requirements:
Renters insurance is required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No Evictions ~ No Exceptions

Please drive by 4240 Camino Paz, La Mesa CA 91941, 1st then give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546
Please call so we can go over some things with you 619-562-9336
Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!

(RLNE5024255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

