Amenities
3Br 2Ba in a Great La Mesa Family Neighborhood! - 3Br 2Full baths, in a great family neighborhood. Close to all, shopping, schools, Eucalyptus Park & not far to the entrance of Hwy 94, that connects you to all of San Diego County. Available Now!
* Hard Wood floors
* Gas Range
* 2 Fireplaces
* Ceiling Fans
* Master with En-suite
* Laundry hook ups
* Covered Patio
* Large Fenced Yard
* Extra parking in back, Gate to back for Boat or RV parking
* Pet OK Maybe, What do you have?
Rental Requirements:
Renters insurance is required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No Evictions ~ No Exceptions
Please drive by 4240 Camino Paz, La Mesa CA 91941, 1st then give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546
Please call so we can go over some things with you 619-562-9336
Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!
(RLNE5024255)