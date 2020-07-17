4108 Avoyer Pl

Amenities
4 BR / 2 BA 1584 SQFT La Mesa Home - Beautiful home in La Mesa. The spacious single story property. The home has new carpet and features hardwood floors. The property is also AC and heating equipped. The property also has a spacious backyard and an attached two car garage.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas, electricity, Water, Trash
Owner Pays: Landscaping
Pets Allowed - Conditional
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:
http://hometeampm.com/properties/residential/
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
No Cats Allowed
