4108 Avoyer Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4108 Avoyer Pl

4108 Avoyer Place · (619) 547-0208
Location

4108 Avoyer Place, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4108 Avoyer Pl · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 BR / 2 BA 1584 SQFT La Mesa Home - Beautiful home in La Mesa. The spacious single story property. The home has new carpet and features hardwood floors. The property is also AC and heating equipped. The property also has a spacious backyard and an attached two car garage.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas, electricity, Water, Trash
Owner Pays: Landscaping

Pets Allowed - Conditional

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:

http://hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5906487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Avoyer Pl have any available units?
4108 Avoyer Pl has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4108 Avoyer Pl have?
Some of 4108 Avoyer Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Avoyer Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Avoyer Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Avoyer Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 Avoyer Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4108 Avoyer Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4108 Avoyer Pl offers parking.
Does 4108 Avoyer Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Avoyer Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Avoyer Pl have a pool?
No, 4108 Avoyer Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Avoyer Pl have accessible units?
No, 4108 Avoyer Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Avoyer Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4108 Avoyer Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 Avoyer Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4108 Avoyer Pl has units with air conditioning.
