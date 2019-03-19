All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
3630 S Barcelona St

3630 South Barcelona Street · No Longer Available
Location

3630 South Barcelona Street, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91977
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Fantastic opportunity in Casa De Oro. 2bed/1bath with in unit laundry and extra storage room! Close to shopping and easy freeway access. $1595.00/mo, $1595.00 security deposit. Call Brad at 619-742-4170.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 S Barcelona St have any available units?
3630 S Barcelona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 3630 S Barcelona St have?
Some of 3630 S Barcelona St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 S Barcelona St currently offering any rent specials?
3630 S Barcelona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 S Barcelona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 S Barcelona St is pet friendly.
Does 3630 S Barcelona St offer parking?
Yes, 3630 S Barcelona St offers parking.
Does 3630 S Barcelona St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3630 S Barcelona St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 S Barcelona St have a pool?
No, 3630 S Barcelona St does not have a pool.
Does 3630 S Barcelona St have accessible units?
No, 3630 S Barcelona St does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 S Barcelona St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 S Barcelona St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3630 S Barcelona St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3630 S Barcelona St has units with air conditioning.
