3630 S Barcelona St

3630 South Barcelona Street, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91977 Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Fantastic opportunity in Casa De Oro. 2bed/1bath with in unit laundry and extra storage room! Close to shopping and easy freeway access. $1595.00/mo, $1595.00 security deposit. Call Brad at 619-742-4170.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
