Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
10914 Calle Tezac
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

10914 Calle Tezac

10914 Calle Tezac · (619) 547-0208
Location

10914 Calle Tezac, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10914 Calle Tezac · Avail. Jul 6

$3,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1934 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10914 Calle Tezac Available 07/06/20 4 BR/ 2 BA 1934 SQFT La Mesa Home - Beautiful and spacious home located in the community of La Mesa. The property features a spacious kitchen and living area. The home also features ample closet space, central Heating, and air-conditioning. The property also features a spacious backyard and private patio area, storage shed and has a two car garage. The home is also located close to local stores, parks, and schools.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities

Pets Conditional With Owner Approval

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4725460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10914 Calle Tezac have any available units?
10914 Calle Tezac has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10914 Calle Tezac have?
Some of 10914 Calle Tezac's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10914 Calle Tezac currently offering any rent specials?
10914 Calle Tezac isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10914 Calle Tezac pet-friendly?
Yes, 10914 Calle Tezac is pet friendly.
Does 10914 Calle Tezac offer parking?
Yes, 10914 Calle Tezac does offer parking.
Does 10914 Calle Tezac have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10914 Calle Tezac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10914 Calle Tezac have a pool?
No, 10914 Calle Tezac does not have a pool.
Does 10914 Calle Tezac have accessible units?
No, 10914 Calle Tezac does not have accessible units.
Does 10914 Calle Tezac have units with dishwashers?
No, 10914 Calle Tezac does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10914 Calle Tezac have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10914 Calle Tezac has units with air conditioning.
