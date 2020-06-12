Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

10914 Calle Tezac Available 07/06/20 4 BR/ 2 BA 1934 SQFT La Mesa Home - Beautiful and spacious home located in the community of La Mesa. The property features a spacious kitchen and living area. The home also features ample closet space, central Heating, and air-conditioning. The property also features a spacious backyard and private patio area, storage shed and has a two car garage. The home is also located close to local stores, parks, and schools.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: all utilities



Pets Conditional With Owner Approval



