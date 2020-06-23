All apartments in Carson
704 Colorado Circle
704 Colorado Circle

704 Colorado Cir · No Longer Available
Carson
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

704 Colorado Cir, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Newer built (2016) gated townhome complex located in central Carson. The unit has never been occupied per the owner. 4 bed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

