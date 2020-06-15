All apartments in Carpinteria
1231 Franciscan Ct

1231 Franciscan Court · (805) 252-5229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1231 Franciscan Court, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $3700 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available 07/01/20 Franciscan Village 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. - Property Id: 127441

Newly remodeled Franciscan Village 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo.
Spacious Atrium Model with a large floor plan and vaulted ceilings.
Beautiful Chef's kitchen which offers solid wood custom cabinetry with seamless quartz slab counter tops. It has roll out cabinet drawers, pull out garbage, dimmer switches, LED lighting and soft close cabinetry. Includes
microwave, stainless kitchen appliances, oven, four-gas burner stove. Easy maintenance porcelain plank floors, dishwasher and dual pain windows.
This condo features a two-story atrium off dining area (brings outside indoors for extended living with wonderful natural light) open floorpan; generous sized rooms.
Two-car attached garage opens into kitchen w/ abundant storage. Washer/dryer in garage. Amenities Included water, trash, large gated heated pool; spa; BBQ area; showers; large children playground & structure.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127441
Property Id 127441

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Franciscan Ct have any available units?
1231 Franciscan Ct has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1231 Franciscan Ct have?
Some of 1231 Franciscan Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Franciscan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Franciscan Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Franciscan Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Franciscan Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carpinteria.
Does 1231 Franciscan Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Franciscan Ct does offer parking.
Does 1231 Franciscan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 Franciscan Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Franciscan Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1231 Franciscan Ct has a pool.
Does 1231 Franciscan Ct have accessible units?
No, 1231 Franciscan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Franciscan Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 Franciscan Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Franciscan Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Franciscan Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
