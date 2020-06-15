1231 Franciscan Ct

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Franciscan Village 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. - Property Id: 127441



Newly remodeled Franciscan Village 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo.

Spacious Atrium Model with a large floor plan and vaulted ceilings.

Beautiful Chef's kitchen which offers solid wood custom cabinetry with seamless quartz slab counter tops. It has roll out cabinet drawers, pull out garbage, dimmer switches, LED lighting and soft close cabinetry. Includes

microwave, stainless kitchen appliances, oven, four-gas burner stove. Easy maintenance porcelain plank floors, dishwasher and dual pain windows.

This condo features a two-story atrium off dining area (brings outside indoors for extended living with wonderful natural light) open floorpan; generous sized rooms.

Two-car attached garage opens into kitchen w/ abundant storage. Washer/dryer in garage. Amenities Included water, trash, large gated heated pool; spa; BBQ area; showers; large children playground & structure.

