Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:45 AM

5356 Elsinore Way

5356 Elsinore Way · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5356 Elsinore Way, Carmichael, CA 95628

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/QsbRvUw8Bpo

3 bedroom duplex in the wonderful city of Fair Oaks! This duplex includes a spacious and open living area, with a lot of natural light and a beautiful fireplace! The kitchen includes a dining area, as well as plenty of cabinet space. Enjoy the backyard that provides plenty of shaded areas and is perfect for entertaining. Close to parks, restaurants and shopping!

Rent: $1395 + $100 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 5/20/2020 Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5356 Elsinore Way have any available units?
5356 Elsinore Way has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5356 Elsinore Way currently offering any rent specials?
5356 Elsinore Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5356 Elsinore Way pet-friendly?
No, 5356 Elsinore Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmichael.
Does 5356 Elsinore Way offer parking?
No, 5356 Elsinore Way does not offer parking.
Does 5356 Elsinore Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5356 Elsinore Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5356 Elsinore Way have a pool?
No, 5356 Elsinore Way does not have a pool.
Does 5356 Elsinore Way have accessible units?
No, 5356 Elsinore Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5356 Elsinore Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5356 Elsinore Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5356 Elsinore Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5356 Elsinore Way does not have units with air conditioning.
