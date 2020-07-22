Apartment List
/
CA
/
campbell
/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

21 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Campbell, CA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,800 in Campbell is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask ... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Anderson West
1149 Roewill Drive
1149 Roewill Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
Available now we have a charming large 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in an 8 unit building. This is a ground floor unit, this building is last building on the block and backs to a school sports field.
Results within 5 miles of Campbell
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
Marlboro Manor Apartments
2065 Marlboro Court, #8, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
450 sqft
Marlboro Manor offers a comfortable and convenient apartment community in a peaceful San Jose setting. The two-story building is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac with trees, foliage, and blossoming flowers surrounding the central courtyard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
255 N 5th St 1
255 N 5th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
Rare 1bdrm, landmrk, ++locatn, parkg, gardens,WIFI - Property Id: 314564 This is a one bedroom Victorian apartment in an 1876 San Jose Landmark Building.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
435 South 6th Street
435 South 6th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious upstairs studio with breakfast bar kitchen in a gated community with onsite dedicated parking. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Valley View-Reed
4089 El Coral Ct #2
4089 El Coral Court, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
600 sqft
Cambrian nearly new in-law unit with private entrance, furnished or unfurnished - Rare opportunity! Cambrian in-law unit in quiet, well maintained neighborhood. One bedroom, one bathroom plus separate living room and kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
457 S 10th St Apt 6
457 South 10th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
650 sqft
Spacious One Bedroom/One Bath Downtown Apartment within walking distance to SJSU.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
East Virginia
741 South 3rd Street
741 South 3rd Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,495
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Studio/1 BA close to downtown San Jose, SJSU, and 280/87.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
344 North Third Street
344 North 3rd Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,595
250 sqft
344 North Third Street San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this Studio apartment this approximately 250 square feet located in Downtown San Jose in a charming old Victorian house that has been converted to an apartment building.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Burbank
50 Cleveland Avenue
50 Cleveland Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
450 sqft
50 Cleveland Avenue, Unit #4 San Jose, CA 95128 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 450 square foot Apartment located in the Burbank district of San Jose near Valley Fair Mall and Santana Row.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
35 N. 11th Street
35 North 11th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,695
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
35 N. 11th Street, Unit #3 San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this 375 square foot studio unit situated in downtown Victorian house. This studio has a full kitchen, small bath, and a moderately sized living area. Located in Downtown San Jose.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
498 S. 7th Street - 1B
498 S 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
315 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 SHOWING ONE DAY ONLY: SATURDAY JULY 18 10:30 - 11:30 PM BY APPT ONLY!!! EMAIL INFO@FOXTENANT.COM TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PROTOCOL WILL BE FOLLOWED.
Results within 10 miles of Campbell
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
2 Units Available
West Murphy
Sands Studio
874 Borregas Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,675
352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sands Studio in Sunnyvale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Battaglia
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes
1265 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
831 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the highway. A quiet place to live. Modern kitchens with spacious floor plans and ample storage. Park-like setting. Each home features a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Ortega
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,725
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
824 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Quimby
2702 Darknell Way
2702 Darknell Way, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
130 sqft
Humongous Bedroom + Private Bath for Share - Property Id: 217916 Enormous 315s/f SINGLE room for rent in a spacious 4 bedrooms house. Newly remodeled, clean, spacious, tranquil home with central heating & A/C & pool privilege.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Commodore
1934 Wave Place
1934 Wave Place, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
*** ROOM 4 RENT - SAN JOSE FOOTHILLS - nice room with hwd floors - ****** This is a ROOM 4 RENT only. Not the whole house ****** San Jose - East Foothills Details: ROOM for rent in a nice spacious home with a private yard.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Murphy
974 La Mesa Terrace # B
974 La Mesa Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$950
2082 sqft
Looking for a single tenant to share this quiet townhouse near Sunnyvale and Mountain View Caltrain station in Sunnyvale - A must see, cozy, quiet townhouse located in the center of Sunnyvale near Sunnyvale and Mountain View Caltrain station.

1 of 5

Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Checkers
18 Castlecrest Dr.
18 Castlecrest Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
456 sqft
Bright 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Alum Rock area of San Jose - Bright 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in San Jose with living/dining combo. Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric range w/single oven, microwave and garbage disposal.
City Guide for Campbell, CA

"God bless the concrete and the chaos it keeps / This town belongs to me / The wind from the ocean it whistles in trees / This town belongs to me." (-- Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards, "Campbell, CA" )

Psychics, skaters, punk rockers and scholars all of them have called Campbell, California their home over time. Sandwiched between San Jose and Los Gatos, Campbell owes a lot of its growth in the last few decades to the success of the Silicon Valley start-ups that have called it and the surrounding area home. The city of Campbell itself is almost entirely residential, but it is very lively and active: the citizens are always on the go.

Having trouble with Craigslist Campbell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,800 in Campbell, CA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,800 in Campbell is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,800 in Campbell in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

Similar Pages

Campbell 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCampbell 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCampbell 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsCampbell 3 Bedroom ApartmentsCampbell Accessible ApartmentsCampbell Apartments with Balconies
Campbell Apartments with GaragesCampbell Apartments with GymsCampbell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCampbell Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCampbell Apartments with ParkingCampbell Apartments with Pools
Campbell Apartments with Washer-DryersCampbell Dog Friendly ApartmentsCampbell Furnished ApartmentsCampbell Pet Friendly ApartmentsCampbell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASaratoga, CALos Gatos, CACupertino, CALos Altos, CAPalo Alto, CAMilpitas, CA
Menlo Park, CANewark, CAEast Palo Alto, CAMorgan Hill, CASoquel, CASanta Cruz, CAUnion City, CACapitola, CARio del Mar, CAFoster City, CASan Carlos, CABelmont, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CampbellWest Campbell
Union

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley