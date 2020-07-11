All apartments in California City
9933 Irene Ave.

9933 Irene Avenue · No Longer Available
9933 Irene Avenue, California City, CA 93505

air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
COMING SOON! contemporary living - Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with custom features throughout. Fantastic location in one of California City's most desirable neighborhoods. 2 car garage, Laundry room, Extra large backyard. Central AC and Heating with a fireplace. What else can you ask for?? Pet friendly...okay!.. Per owner approval of size and breed.

Move in ready by August 01, 2020.

Rent: $1595
Deposit will depend on application, rental history and credit report.

For more information contact:
Chrystle Hanson
661-972-3061
CHRYSTLE@LRSRM.com
DRE#02031544

Professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

To apply online or to see more available properties visit our website at LRSRM.com

(RLNE5786034)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

