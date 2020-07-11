28 Apartments for rent in Calabasas, CA with move-in specials
One of the oldest buildings in the greater Los Angeles metro area is in Calabasas, California. The Leonis Adobe in Old Town Calabasas dates back to 1844.
Only miles away from Los Angeles, Calabasas seems a world away thanks to its slowed-down simpler way of life. Once you get off the freeway, prepare to relax while you're here. Northwest of Los Angeles, Calabasas is just west of the San Fernando Valley and the Santa Monica Mountains. Areas surrounding it include Agoura Hills, Woodland Hills and Malibu. This is where movie and television executives move to once they've been at the top for awhile. The population was just over 23,000 in the 2010 census.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Calabasas apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Calabasas apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.