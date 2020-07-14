Fairway Village

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $400, 2 Beds: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Afghan Hound, Akita, Australian Cattle Dog, Basenji, Basset Hound, Bedlington Terrier, Bernese, Bloodhound, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Elkhound, Fox Hound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Greyhound, Husky, Keeshond, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Pointer, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Saluki and Weimaraner; Must Be Under 25 lbs