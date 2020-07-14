All apartments in Buena Park
Fairway Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:04 AM

Fairway Village

5001 Beach Blvd · (201) 654-6818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 212 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairway Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
online portal
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California. Fairway Village Apartment Homes offers all of the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living. Conveniently located near the 5 and 91 Freeways, Fairway Village is just minutes away from a wide selection of fine dining, spectacular shopping and entertainment venues such as Knott's Berry Farm and Medieval Times. Fairway Village Apartment Homes were designed to complement your personal lifestyle and provide convenience for stress-free living. These custom-quality apartment homes are sure to please and inspire!

*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $400, 2 Beds: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Afghan Hound, Akita, Australian Cattle Dog, Basenji, Basset Hound, Bedlington Terrier, Bernese, Bloodhound, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Elkhound, Fox Hound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Greyhound, Husky, Keeshond, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Pointer, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Saluki and Weimaraner; Must Be Under 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garage: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairway Village have any available units?
Fairway Village has 2 units available starting at $1,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fairway Village have?
Some of Fairway Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairway Village currently offering any rent specials?
Fairway Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairway Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairway Village is pet friendly.
Does Fairway Village offer parking?
Yes, Fairway Village offers parking.
Does Fairway Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairway Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairway Village have a pool?
Yes, Fairway Village has a pool.
Does Fairway Village have accessible units?
Yes, Fairway Village has accessible units.
Does Fairway Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairway Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Fairway Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fairway Village has units with air conditioning.
