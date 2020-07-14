Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard guest parking internet access online portal

PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!



Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California. Fairway Village Apartment Homes offers all of the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living. Conveniently located near the 5 and 91 Freeways, Fairway Village is just minutes away from a wide selection of fine dining, spectacular shopping and entertainment venues such as Knott's Berry Farm and Medieval Times. Fairway Village Apartment Homes were designed to complement your personal lifestyle and provide convenience for stress-free living. These custom-quality apartment homes are sure to please and inspire!



*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846