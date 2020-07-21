8203 Owens Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely Gorgeous and Charming, Fully Remodeled Townhome with 2 Large Master Suites with Walk-In Closets and Inside Baths. Newer Beautiful Quartz Kitchen and Counter, Newer Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Newer Wood Flooring, Newer Interior Painting, Newer Recessed Lighting, Newer Blinds, Newer Marble Fireplace, Newer 2.5 Baths, Completely Remodeled to Utmost Mid-Century Contemporary Style. Ready for Immediately Move-In. Privately Enclosed Patio on Rear Side, Huge Balcony with Direct Access from Master Bed. This Beautiful Reimagined Modern Interpretation of Green Park Townhome is Contemporary Settings within Close Proximity from Award Winning Sunny High School District, Los Coyotes Country Club, Markets, Town Centers and more. PETS OK.