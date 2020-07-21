All apartments in Buena Park
8203 Owens Street
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:12 PM

8203 Owens Street

8203 Owens Street · No Longer Available
Location

8203 Owens Street, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely Gorgeous and Charming, Fully Remodeled Townhome with 2 Large Master Suites with Walk-In Closets and Inside Baths. Newer Beautiful Quartz Kitchen and Counter, Newer Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Newer Wood Flooring, Newer Interior Painting, Newer Recessed Lighting, Newer Blinds, Newer Marble Fireplace, Newer 2.5 Baths, Completely Remodeled to Utmost Mid-Century Contemporary Style. Ready for Immediately Move-In. Privately Enclosed Patio on Rear Side, Huge Balcony with Direct Access from Master Bed. This Beautiful Reimagined Modern Interpretation of Green Park Townhome is Contemporary Settings within Close Proximity from Award Winning Sunny High School District, Los Coyotes Country Club, Markets, Town Centers and more. PETS OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8203 Owens Street have any available units?
8203 Owens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8203 Owens Street have?
Some of 8203 Owens Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8203 Owens Street currently offering any rent specials?
8203 Owens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8203 Owens Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8203 Owens Street is pet friendly.
Does 8203 Owens Street offer parking?
Yes, 8203 Owens Street offers parking.
Does 8203 Owens Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8203 Owens Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8203 Owens Street have a pool?
No, 8203 Owens Street does not have a pool.
Does 8203 Owens Street have accessible units?
No, 8203 Owens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8203 Owens Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8203 Owens Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8203 Owens Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8203 Owens Street does not have units with air conditioning.
