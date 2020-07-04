7838 Bellflower Drive

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

****Call Kal for a private showing****Spacious 2077 Square Foot completely remodeled 2 story 5 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom house in Buena Park. Very inviting living room at the entry way, formal dining area and brand new kitchen. Separate family room and dinette. Three bedrooms down and two bedrooms upstairs. New air conditioning with brand new ducts. New energy efficient double pane windows. Very large entertainers back yard. Centrally located close to Knots Berry Farm, shopping and many restaurants. This is a must see home.