Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

7838 Bellflower Drive

7838 Bellflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7838 Bellflower Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
****Call Kal for a private showing****Spacious 2077 Square Foot completely remodeled 2 story 5 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom house in Buena Park. Very inviting living room at the entry way, formal dining area and brand new kitchen. Separate family room and dinette. Three bedrooms down and two bedrooms upstairs. New air conditioning with brand new ducts. New energy efficient double pane windows. Very large entertainers back yard. Centrally located close to Knots Berry Farm, shopping and many restaurants. This is a must see home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7838 Bellflower Drive have any available units?
7838 Bellflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7838 Bellflower Drive have?
Some of 7838 Bellflower Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7838 Bellflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7838 Bellflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7838 Bellflower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7838 Bellflower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 7838 Bellflower Drive offer parking?
No, 7838 Bellflower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7838 Bellflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7838 Bellflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7838 Bellflower Drive have a pool?
No, 7838 Bellflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7838 Bellflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 7838 Bellflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7838 Bellflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7838 Bellflower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7838 Bellflower Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7838 Bellflower Drive has units with air conditioning.

