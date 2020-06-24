7693 Lavender Circle

Amenities

Do not miss an extraordinary opportunity to lease this totally updated 4-bedroom 2-bath one story single family residence with a large attached sunroom on quiet interior cul-de-sac street. This very popular Buena Park neighborhood is close to Knott's Berry Farm, schools, parks, shopping, and freeways. Home has lovely curb appeal with updated landscaping and many fruit trees in back yard. This home has been transformed into a beautiful property with lots of detail. Enter home through brand new front door to view new distressed laminate flooring throughout; new paint, new baseboards, crown molding, recessed lighting, new window treatments, central heat and central air conditioning as well as a whole house fan to keep the warm air out. Open kitchen and dining area has center island with custom lined cupboards, granite counters, oven and microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, brand new dishwasher, and smooth electric stovetop.