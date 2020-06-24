All apartments in Buena Park
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
7693 Lavender Circle
7693 Lavender Circle

7693 Lavender Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7693 Lavender Circle, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Do not miss an extraordinary opportunity to lease this totally updated 4-bedroom 2-bath one story single family residence with a large attached sunroom on quiet interior cul-de-sac street. This very popular Buena Park neighborhood is close to Knott's Berry Farm, schools, parks, shopping, and freeways. Home has lovely curb appeal with updated landscaping and many fruit trees in back yard. This home has been transformed into a beautiful property with lots of detail. Enter home through brand new front door to view new distressed laminate flooring throughout; new paint, new baseboards, crown molding, recessed lighting, new window treatments, central heat and central air conditioning as well as a whole house fan to keep the warm air out. Open kitchen and dining area has center island with custom lined cupboards, granite counters, oven and microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, brand new dishwasher, and smooth electric stovetop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7693 Lavender Circle have any available units?
7693 Lavender Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7693 Lavender Circle have?
Some of 7693 Lavender Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7693 Lavender Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7693 Lavender Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7693 Lavender Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7693 Lavender Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 7693 Lavender Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7693 Lavender Circle offers parking.
Does 7693 Lavender Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7693 Lavender Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7693 Lavender Circle have a pool?
No, 7693 Lavender Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7693 Lavender Circle have accessible units?
No, 7693 Lavender Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7693 Lavender Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7693 Lavender Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7693 Lavender Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7693 Lavender Circle has units with air conditioning.
