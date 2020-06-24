All apartments in Buena Park
7236 Santa Clara Street

7236 Santa Clara Street · No Longer Available
Location

7236 Santa Clara Street, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Buena Park Home. Great location inside the tract, not on the main thru streets. Beautiful kitchen with Kraftmaid Cherry cabinets, marble counter tops, stainless steel stove and microwave oven. Open floor plan. Large living room with gas fireplace. High vaulted ceilings in the entrance, the living room, dining room, kitchen, and in one bathroom. Recessed lighting in the living room and kitchen. The bathroom in the master bedroom has a Jacuzzi bathtub. The guest bathroom has two showers with a bathtub and a skylight. Newer double-pane windows. Central A/C and heating. Four ceiling fans. Plenty of storage space in the home attic, garage attic and the 10x12 Tuff Shed with loft. Laundry inside the garage. Beautiful hardscape and landscape in the front and back yards. Spacious 10x32 enclosed patio great for entertaining. Gazebo wood deck in backyard. Long drive way big enough for RV parking or multiple cars. Conveniently located near to Shopping Centers, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Freeways. Come and See It. You will Love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7236 Santa Clara Street have any available units?
7236 Santa Clara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7236 Santa Clara Street have?
Some of 7236 Santa Clara Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7236 Santa Clara Street currently offering any rent specials?
7236 Santa Clara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7236 Santa Clara Street pet-friendly?
No, 7236 Santa Clara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 7236 Santa Clara Street offer parking?
Yes, 7236 Santa Clara Street offers parking.
Does 7236 Santa Clara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7236 Santa Clara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7236 Santa Clara Street have a pool?
No, 7236 Santa Clara Street does not have a pool.
Does 7236 Santa Clara Street have accessible units?
No, 7236 Santa Clara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7236 Santa Clara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7236 Santa Clara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7236 Santa Clara Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7236 Santa Clara Street has units with air conditioning.
