7236 Santa Clara Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Buena Park Home. Great location inside the tract, not on the main thru streets. Beautiful kitchen with Kraftmaid Cherry cabinets, marble counter tops, stainless steel stove and microwave oven. Open floor plan. Large living room with gas fireplace. High vaulted ceilings in the entrance, the living room, dining room, kitchen, and in one bathroom. Recessed lighting in the living room and kitchen. The bathroom in the master bedroom has a Jacuzzi bathtub. The guest bathroom has two showers with a bathtub and a skylight. Newer double-pane windows. Central A/C and heating. Four ceiling fans. Plenty of storage space in the home attic, garage attic and the 10x12 Tuff Shed with loft. Laundry inside the garage. Beautiful hardscape and landscape in the front and back yards. Spacious 10x32 enclosed patio great for entertaining. Gazebo wood deck in backyard. Long drive way big enough for RV parking or multiple cars. Conveniently located near to Shopping Centers, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Freeways. Come and See It. You will Love it!