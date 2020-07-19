All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 60 Cordelia Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
60 Cordelia Court
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:10 PM

60 Cordelia Court

60 Cordelia Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

60 Cordelia Ct, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Gem in Founders Walk gated community in Buena Park. A private entry with wrought iron gated flag stone patio leads you home. The largest floor plan end unit home in the community features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with two car attached garage. Sunny and cheerful living room is open and light. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Guest room/Office is located downstairs and has its own privacy. Well maintained and upgraded interior features beautiful hardwood floors, designer toned interior paint, plantation shutters, recessed lighting. Well thought out layout boasts inside laundry room, and direct two car garage access. The community boasts many amenities including the pool,spa,clubhouse,barbecue,and playground. The property is conveniently located close to schools,park,shopping centers, restaurant and 91 & 5 freeways. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Cordelia Court have any available units?
60 Cordelia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 60 Cordelia Court have?
Some of 60 Cordelia Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Cordelia Court currently offering any rent specials?
60 Cordelia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Cordelia Court pet-friendly?
No, 60 Cordelia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 60 Cordelia Court offer parking?
Yes, 60 Cordelia Court offers parking.
Does 60 Cordelia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Cordelia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Cordelia Court have a pool?
Yes, 60 Cordelia Court has a pool.
Does 60 Cordelia Court have accessible units?
No, 60 Cordelia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Cordelia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Cordelia Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Cordelia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Cordelia Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with ParkingBuena Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Buena Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles