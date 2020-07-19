60 Cordelia Court

Amenities
Beautiful Gem in Founders Walk gated community in Buena Park. A private entry with wrought iron gated flag stone patio leads you home. The largest floor plan end unit home in the community features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with two car attached garage. Sunny and cheerful living room is open and light. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Guest room/Office is located downstairs and has its own privacy. Well maintained and upgraded interior features beautiful hardwood floors, designer toned interior paint, plantation shutters, recessed lighting. Well thought out layout boasts inside laundry room, and direct two car garage access. The community boasts many amenities including the pool,spa,clubhouse,barbecue,and playground. The property is conveniently located close to schools,park,shopping centers, restaurant and 91 & 5 freeways. Must See!