Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

***See the Video at: https://www.relisto.com/rentals/32512718-647-larchmont-daly-city-ca-94015/*** This expansive, open-concept, 4 bedroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac has recently undergone a full remodel and is a perfect rental opportunity for those who want the best of what the Westlake District has to offer. In addition to the top-to-bottom remodel, the property benefits from an expansive backyard, high ceilings, top-of-the-line appliances, a two car garage, new washer/dryer and beautiful new floors and windows Key Features: - 1,600+ Square feet - 4 Bedrooom - 2 Baths - 2 Car Garage - Washer/Dryer - New Remodel - Granite Counter Tops - New, Stainless Steel Appliances - Large, Level Backyard - Gardener Included Key Terms: - 12 to 24 Month Leases Offered - Water and Garbage Included in the Price of Rent



Terms: One year lease