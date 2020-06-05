All apartments in Broadmoor
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 PM

647 Larchmont

647 Larchmont Drive · (415) 237-1819
Location

647 Larchmont Drive, Broadmoor, CA 94015
Broadmoor Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,195

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***See the Video at: https://www.relisto.com/rentals/32512718-647-larchmont-daly-city-ca-94015/*** This expansive, open-concept, 4 bedroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac has recently undergone a full remodel and is a perfect rental opportunity for those who want the best of what the Westlake District has to offer. In addition to the top-to-bottom remodel, the property benefits from an expansive backyard, high ceilings, top-of-the-line appliances, a two car garage, new washer/dryer and beautiful new floors and windows Key Features: - 1,600+ Square feet - 4 Bedrooom - 2 Baths - 2 Car Garage - Washer/Dryer - New Remodel - Granite Counter Tops - New, Stainless Steel Appliances - Large, Level Backyard - Gardener Included Key Terms: - 12 to 24 Month Leases Offered - Water and Garbage Included in the Price of Rent

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 Larchmont have any available units?
647 Larchmont has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 647 Larchmont have?
Some of 647 Larchmont's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 Larchmont currently offering any rent specials?
647 Larchmont isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 Larchmont pet-friendly?
No, 647 Larchmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadmoor.
Does 647 Larchmont offer parking?
Yes, 647 Larchmont does offer parking.
Does 647 Larchmont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 647 Larchmont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 Larchmont have a pool?
No, 647 Larchmont does not have a pool.
Does 647 Larchmont have accessible units?
No, 647 Larchmont does not have accessible units.
Does 647 Larchmont have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 Larchmont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 647 Larchmont have units with air conditioning?
No, 647 Larchmont does not have units with air conditioning.
