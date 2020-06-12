Apartment List
CA
/
brentwood
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:41 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedarwood
1 Unit Available
541 Vivian Street
541 Vivian Street, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2509 sqft
Sharp Brentwood 4/3, 2,509 sq ft 2 story - Sharp and clean 2,509 sq. ft.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
1224 Exeter Way
1224 Exeter Way, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2712 sqft
Brentwood 4 bedroom home! Highly desirable location! Central Brentwood. Expansive neighborhood park.Large bonus room & master suite. Spacious rear yard & covered patio. - Brentwood 4 bedroom rental! Highly desirable location! Central Brentwood.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
84 Baird Circle
84 Baird Cir, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2050 sqft
Close to Everything! - You will love this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home centrally located in the heart of Brentwood. With a large two-car garage and back yard. Walk up to the porch facing a quiet street .
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
5205 Walker Ct
5205 Walker Court, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1403 sqft
Marilu Chan - Agt: 650-3467161 - VERY COZY 3 bedrooms/2 full baths single story house located in a Cul de Sac in nice, quiet and establish area of Antioch close to schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious open floor plan, bright and inviting.
Results within 5 miles of Brentwood

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
353 Hazelnut Lane
353 Hazelnut Lane, Oakley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1013 sqft
353 Hazelnut Lane Available 09/01/20 Charming dollhouse! Very rare single story Oakley rental opportunity! - Charming single story Oakley rental opportunity! A rare find! Ideal end of court location! Close to shopping, schools and downtown! Updated

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
128 Willowrun Way
128 Willowrun Way, Oakley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2211 sqft
TWO YEARS NEW EMERSON RANCH HOME!! - TWO YEARS NEW! 2-Story Home in Emerson Ranch! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms total plus large loft/bonus room. MANY CUSTOM UPGRADES! 1 Full Bedroom and 1 Full Bathroom located on main level.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1021 Stonecrest Dr
1021 Stonecrest Drive, Antioch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1605 sqft
Beautiful Single Story 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Antioch Home - Beautiful single story home with private backyard. Living room and dining area with vaulted ceiling and beautiful newer flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Brentwood
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
$
3 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
931 sqft
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
11 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
841 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
13 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1251 Lakeview Circle
1251 Lakeview Circle, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
783 sqft
**PENDING**Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Downstairs Condo in Pittsburg. - **PENDING** Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Downstairs Condo in Pittsburg. SECTION 8 OK. Gated Community. Community Pool.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
241 JUPITER CT
241 Jupiter Court, Pittsburg, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
2031 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Minutes to shopping, schools, college freeway and BART! Accessible community in newer part of Pittsburg. Spacious kitchen, lots of cabinets. Spacious family room and dining area.

1 of 14

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2116 Manzanita Way Unit B
2116 Manzanita Way, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. SECTION 8 OK - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. Gorgeous brand new kitchen. Updated bathrooms Laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh paint throughout. Two car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brentwood, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brentwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

