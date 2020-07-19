All apartments in Bostonia
Find more places like 1615 Coconut Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bostonia, CA
/
1615 Coconut Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1615 Coconut Ln

1615 Coconut Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bostonia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1615 Coconut Lane, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3Br 2Ba Single Story Available Now! - This 3br 2 bath home sits on 1/2 ac up on a small hill over looking the El Cajon valley. Great Family Neighborhood on the North side of El Cajon with loads of room for the kids to play outside. Must see to appreciate.

Amenities
* New A/C
* Newer Carpet
* Wood Burning Fireplace
* Large Living-Room
* Dinning-Room
* Master Suite
* 2 Covered Patios one in front to watch the sunsets!
* Storage Shed
* Small fenced yard off the back patio
* Lots of room for gardening & all the Toys!
* Pets maybe, what do you have?

Rental Requirements:
No Sec 8
Renters insurance is required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No evictions ~ No exceptions

Please drive by 1615 Coconut Lane 1st then give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546
Please call so we can go over some things 619-562-9336
Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3465062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Coconut Ln have any available units?
1615 Coconut Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does 1615 Coconut Ln have?
Some of 1615 Coconut Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Coconut Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Coconut Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Coconut Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Coconut Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Coconut Ln offer parking?
No, 1615 Coconut Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Coconut Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Coconut Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Coconut Ln have a pool?
No, 1615 Coconut Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Coconut Ln have accessible units?
No, 1615 Coconut Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Coconut Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Coconut Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Coconut Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1615 Coconut Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave
Bostonia, CA 92021

Similar Pages

Bostonia 1 BedroomsBostonia 2 Bedrooms
Bostonia Apartments with ParkingBostonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Bostonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Temecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College