1615 Coconut Ln

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace carpet

3Br 2Ba Single Story Available Now! - This 3br 2 bath home sits on 1/2 ac up on a small hill over looking the El Cajon valley. Great Family Neighborhood on the North side of El Cajon with loads of room for the kids to play outside. Must see to appreciate.



* New A/C

* Newer Carpet

* Wood Burning Fireplace

* Large Living-Room

* Dinning-Room

* Master Suite

* 2 Covered Patios one in front to watch the sunsets!

* Storage Shed

* Small fenced yard off the back patio

* Lots of room for gardening & all the Toys!

* Pets maybe, what do you have?



Rental Requirements:

No Sec 8

Renters insurance is required.

Positive Rental References from landlords.

No evictions ~ No exceptions



Please drive by 1615 Coconut Lane 1st then give us a call to see the inside.

Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546

Please call so we can go over some things 619-562-9336

Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!



No Cats Allowed



