All apartments in Bonsall
Find more places like 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonsall, CA
/
31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9

31948 Del Cielo Este · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

31948 Del Cielo Este, Bonsall, CA 92003
Bonsall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Captivating, UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, and 2-BATHROOMS CONDO situated in the peaceful neighborhood in Bonsall.

The cozy and bright interior features include polished hardwood/tile/laminated floors, large brand-new windows, sliding glass door, recessed/suspended lighting, and a rustic fireplace with a brick facade. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinets/drawers that offer ample storage space, glossy granite countertop, stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator and microwave. The bedrooms are simply comfy spaces for a good nights sleep. In-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with central air conditioning, ceiling fans, and forced-air heating for climate control. Its bathrooms have a single-sink vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror, and a shower/tub combo. The exterior has a nice yard and a brand-new patio, cool spots for some much-needed R and R. No worries, HOA will take care of it.

It comes with a 1-car attached, uncovered garage, extra parking spot within the complex (pass).

The tenant pays electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord's responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.

Small pets (not more than 20 lbs.) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. And, no smoking in the property.

Nearby parks: Bonsall Preserve, Ingold Youth Sports Facility, Dinwiddie Preserve, and Fallbrook Tennis Club.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
306 - 0.6 mile
202 Murrieta-Oceanside Express - 0.9 mile

(RLNE5344726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 have any available units?
31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonsall, CA.
What amenities does 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 have?
Some of 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 currently offering any rent specials?
31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 is pet friendly.
Does 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 offer parking?
Yes, 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 offers parking.
Does 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 have a pool?
No, 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 does not have a pool.
Does 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 have accessible units?
No, 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAFallbrook, CALake San Marcos, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CARancho Santa Fe, CA
Murrieta, CASolana Beach, CARamona, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAWildomar, CALakeland Village, CALake Elsinore, CAMenifee, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CAHemet, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College