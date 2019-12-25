31948 Del Cielo Este Unit 9

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Captivating, UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, and 2-BATHROOMS CONDO situated in the peaceful neighborhood in Bonsall.



The cozy and bright interior features include polished hardwood/tile/laminated floors, large brand-new windows, sliding glass door, recessed/suspended lighting, and a rustic fireplace with a brick facade. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinets/drawers that offer ample storage space, glossy granite countertop, stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator and microwave. The bedrooms are simply comfy spaces for a good nights sleep. In-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with central air conditioning, ceiling fans, and forced-air heating for climate control. Its bathrooms have a single-sink vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror, and a shower/tub combo. The exterior has a nice yard and a brand-new patio, cool spots for some much-needed R and R. No worries, HOA will take care of it.



It comes with a 1-car attached, uncovered garage, extra parking spot within the complex (pass).



The tenant pays electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord's responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.



Small pets (not more than 20 lbs.) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. And, no smoking in the property.



Nearby parks: Bonsall Preserve, Ingold Youth Sports Facility, Dinwiddie Preserve, and Fallbrook Tennis Club.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bus lines:

306 - 0.6 mile

202 Murrieta-Oceanside Express - 0.9 mile



