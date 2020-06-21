All apartments in Bonita
5217 Aleman Place
5217 Aleman Place

5217 Aleman Place · No Longer Available
Bonita
Location

5217 Aleman Place, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
Bonita Country Home - Single story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on cul-de-sac with RV parking. This home includes a family room, dining area and gas fireplace. Enjoy the large back yard. House is on approx 1/4 acre. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner provides oven, laundry hook ups, dishwasher and gardener. Refrigerator will remain without warranty. Tenant will be allowed 1 small dog or 1 cat. For a virtual look, you may visit our web site at www.thedrwgroup.biz and apply on line or you may contact us for further details by calling 619-421-9090.

(RLNE5823230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Aleman Place have any available units?
5217 Aleman Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
What amenities does 5217 Aleman Place have?
Some of 5217 Aleman Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Aleman Place currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Aleman Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Aleman Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5217 Aleman Place is pet friendly.
Does 5217 Aleman Place offer parking?
Yes, 5217 Aleman Place does offer parking.
Does 5217 Aleman Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Aleman Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Aleman Place have a pool?
No, 5217 Aleman Place does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Aleman Place have accessible units?
No, 5217 Aleman Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Aleman Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5217 Aleman Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5217 Aleman Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5217 Aleman Place does not have units with air conditioning.
