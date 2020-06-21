5217 Aleman Place

Amenities

Bonita Country Home - Single story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on cul-de-sac with RV parking. This home includes a family room, dining area and gas fireplace. Enjoy the large back yard. House is on approx 1/4 acre. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner provides oven, laundry hook ups, dishwasher and gardener. Refrigerator will remain without warranty. Tenant will be allowed 1 small dog or 1 cat. For a virtual look, you may visit our web site at www.thedrwgroup.biz and apply on line or you may contact us for further details by calling 619-421-9090.



