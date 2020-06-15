All apartments in Bodega Bay
Bodega Bay, CA
20880 Heron Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

20880 Heron Drive

20880 Heron Drive · (510) 834-0782
Location

20880 Heron Drive, Bodega Bay, CA 94923

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 20880 Heron Drive · Avail. now

$4,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
Large, Family Friendly Beach House on the Golf Course in Bodega Bay - - UPPER (Main) Floor has Three Bedrooms, Two Baths and a bonus Sun Room we call the 'lady cave' that has a reading chair and futon couch.
- LOWER (Ground) Floor is a separate Studio apartment with its own private entrance and is complete with full kitchen and full bath. We have it set up 'man cave' style with two TV's, a pool table and hide-a-bed.
- Panoramic, almost 180 degree views from the main level. You can see from Point Reyes in the South all the way through Bodega Bay, Doran Beach and Bodega Harbor to the North.
- Easy five (5) minute stroll to Doran Beach. You arrive at Doran Beach on the South end where to the left are the rocks and tide pools (at low tide) and to the right the full two miles of the beach.
- Full Southern exposure in the living room, dining area, kitchen, and Master bedroom.
- Large rear deck with seven (7) person hot tub, patio table and gas bar-b-que.
- Private rear yard behind the deck - we believe that is one of only two in the entire subdivision. Great for a little quiet time or for those of you traveling with dogs.

Our GOLF COURSE SUBDIVISION neighborhood features:

- Public golf course. Bring your clubs and play the course known lovingly as 'The poor man's Pebble Beach.' But call ahead and try to get a morning tee time so you don't get caught trying to play in the afternoon winds.
- Public restaurant and bar called the 'Bluewater Bistro.' Just a short walk withing the subdivision from our place. The views are great, especially from the bar.
- Public playground for the little ones. Next door to the bar and restaurant.
- Easy walk from our house to the beach. About 5 minutes.

The house was built in the early 1970's and we love that vibe, so we try to maintain as much of it as possible while also CONSTANTLY upgrading it.

In the last two years, alone, a partial list of the NEW items:

1. Arcade Table - Spring 2019. Our previous one served us and the renters for seven years, but we felt it was time to get a new one.
2. Kenmore Elite Refrigerator for Main Kitchen - Spring 2019.
3. All new flooring through out the main house - Fall 2018.
4. Main living room entertainment system . Upgraded the DISH system to voice-activated and added an external drive for recorded movies and shows. - Spring 2018.
5. Club Chairs for the Arcade Table - Fall 2018.
6. Lady Cave Futon - Fall 2018.
7. Man Cave Hide-a-bed - Fall 2018.
8. Bar-b-Que - Spring 2018.
9. Entryway lighting - Fall 2018.
10. High Speed USB Charger / Outlets. One each in main living room, master bedroom, and man cave kitchen - Spring 2019.
11. Four other USB chargers - two in entryway and two at the entertainment cabinet - Fall 2018.
12. Voice alarm smoke and CO detectors - Winter 2018.
13. Cool Barber Chair for Man Cave - Winter 2018.
14. Two full sets of balls for the pool table - Spring 2018.
15. Three person club chair for main living room - Spring 2018.
16. Eight person dining table (was six) - Spring 2018.
17. GFCI Outlets for main kitchen and upstairs bathrooms - Winter 2018.
18. Linens for all the beds - Winter 2017.

Note: We have almost too much kitchen equipment. Just a partial list: silverware, dishes, pots, pans, glasses, two coffee makers, two teapots, two rice cookers, waffle iron, crock pot, popcorn pumper, blender, citrus juicer, cocktail shaker, shot glasses, margarita glasses, about five different cork screws, sandwich press, etc. etc.

TOT# 1221N; Quiet Hours are 10pm - 7am; five vehicle limit.

(RLNE5772586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

