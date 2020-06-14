92 Apartments for rent in Bermuda Dunes, CA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bermuda Dunes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
2 Units Available
Medici
79090 Avenue 42nd, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1079 sqft
Just off I-10. Recently renovated community with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Many on-site amenities, including a sauna, pool, playground and full gym. Dogs and cats welcomed.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
85636 Treviso Drive
85636 Treviso Dr, Bermuda Dunes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1736 sqft
Long term lease opportunity in Four Seasons at Terra Lago, a resort styled adult (55 and over) community. Fan Hill floor plan with two bedrooms plus den/office. Newer home with updated finishes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
78650 Avenue 42
78650 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Lease One Bedroom One Bath Condo in Gated Community of Saddleback. Excellent upper level unit opportunity. Balcony overlooks grassy area. New tile flooring and painted throughout.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1199 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
45245 Seeley Drive
45245 Seeley Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
78085 Cobalt Court
78085 Cobalt Court, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
763 sqft
Stunning fairway views from this Palm Royale Charmer! This one bedroom one bath lower level condo offers fresh paint, new flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and a great floor plan! Located close to the community pool and spa enjoy all

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
45615 Big Canyon Street
45615 Big Canyon Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1898 sqft
Beautiful Vacation Home. 3 bedroom, 3 bath with great-room. One bedroom is an attached Casita with private entrance. Built-ins in closets for your convenience. Home sits on 18th fairway overlooking the San Jacinto Mountains.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43772 Calle Las Brisas
43772 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1612 sqft
Desert Breezes offers Beautiful homes with resort-style amenities in one of the most desirable communities in the valley! Close to shopping, fine dining, cultural and recreational activities.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43836 Via Palma
43836 Via Palma, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1536 sqft
Desert Breezes offers Beautiful homes with resort-style amenities in one of the most desirable communities in the valley! Close to shopping, fine dining, cultural and recreational activities.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
77723 Calle Las Brisas
77723 Calle Las Brisas South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1536 sqft
Pool Home offered for Long-Term Lease or Sale. Mountain Views! 2BR plus Den (den could be used as a 3rd BR since it has doors and a closet). Large Master Suite. 2-car garage.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1707 sqft
Heritage Palms CC - 55+ community -Available for Jan. Feb. March, April for $3000 ( 6 month rental minimum per HOA)mo. Also available 12 month lease for $2000 month.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78578 Rockwell Circle
78578 Rockwell Circle, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1110 sqft
Located across from an open greenbelt, this charming and updated move in ready Pasadena model is model perfect.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78739 Palm Tree Avenue
78739 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1664 sqft
Leased Dec 1, 2020-March 31, 2021. Super clean St. Maarten great room model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den. South facing backyard with table, chairs and grill for enjoying the prime desert weather.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1315 sqft
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
81648 Avenida De Baile
81648 Avenida De Baile, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1295 sqft
2 bed - 2 Bath Home in Sun City Shadow Hills, a 55+ Community! Granite kitchen with breakfast bar. There is a dining area and an open great room. The master bedroom is large with room for seating area or desk.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
80425 Camarillo Way
80425 Camarillo Way, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
3011 sqft
The panoramic water and mountain views across the 15th fairway from this elevated southern exposure lot are endless.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
51216 Longmeadow Street
51216 Longmeadow St, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1623 sqft
(Booked June-August 2019 and December-March 2020 April Available at a Premium Rate all other months available)Enjoy country club living behind the gates of Trilogy at the Polo Club! This magnificent contemporary-styled Monaco model solar home

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
51341 Via Sorrento
51341 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2975 sqft
May-October 2020 rate. Call for seasonal rates. Highly upgraded. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings.

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
80800 Vista Bonita Trail
80800 Vista Bonita Trail, La Quinta, CA
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
9200 sqft
Amazing estate on nearly two acres at La Quinta Polo Estates! Six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, including guest house. Approx. 9,200 sq. ft. on 1.99 acres. Featuring gated entry to towering portico and elegant formal entry hall.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
82703 Scenic Drive
82703 Scenic Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1521 sqft
Inside the gates of Indian Palm Country Club is this beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an open floor plan.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
51413 Via Sorrento
51413 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2975 sqft
Leased Jan thru Mar 2020. Gorgeous southwest mountain views. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings. Two big master suites plus a courtyard casita.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
80290 Via Valerosa
80290 Via Valerosa, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2811 sqft
Great location within the walls of the guard-gated community of Mountain View Country Club. This exclusive lot features expansive southwestern mountain views, along with a private pool & spa.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bermuda Dunes, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bermuda Dunes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

