85636 Treviso Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym game room pool hot tub tennis court

Long term lease opportunity in Four Seasons at Terra Lago, a resort styled adult (55 and over) community. Fan Hill floor plan with two bedrooms plus den/office. Newer home with updated finishes. Open living space with a large kitchen that is open to family room and dining room. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a nice retreat and full bath with walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. The Four Seasons Clubhouse includes indoor and outdoor pools and spa, fitness center, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, bocce ball courts, game room, billards, library, computer lab, and salon. Golf course next to the community and close to shopping, restaurants and casinos. Low maintenance landscaping and covered patio area so relax on the back patio with privacy.