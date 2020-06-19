All apartments in Bermuda Dunes
Find more places like 85636 Treviso Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bermuda Dunes, CA
/
85636 Treviso Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:57 PM

85636 Treviso Drive

85636 Treviso Dr · (916) 834-8812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bermuda Dunes
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

85636 Treviso Dr, Bermuda Dunes, CA 92203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Long term lease opportunity in Four Seasons at Terra Lago, a resort styled adult (55 and over) community. Fan Hill floor plan with two bedrooms plus den/office. Newer home with updated finishes. Open living space with a large kitchen that is open to family room and dining room. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a nice retreat and full bath with walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. The Four Seasons Clubhouse includes indoor and outdoor pools and spa, fitness center, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, bocce ball courts, game room, billards, library, computer lab, and salon. Golf course next to the community and close to shopping, restaurants and casinos. Low maintenance landscaping and covered patio area so relax on the back patio with privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85636 Treviso Drive have any available units?
85636 Treviso Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85636 Treviso Drive have?
Some of 85636 Treviso Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85636 Treviso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
85636 Treviso Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85636 Treviso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 85636 Treviso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bermuda Dunes.
Does 85636 Treviso Drive offer parking?
No, 85636 Treviso Drive does not offer parking.
Does 85636 Treviso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85636 Treviso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85636 Treviso Drive have a pool?
Yes, 85636 Treviso Drive has a pool.
Does 85636 Treviso Drive have accessible units?
No, 85636 Treviso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 85636 Treviso Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 85636 Treviso Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85636 Treviso Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 85636 Treviso Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 85636 Treviso Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mirabella
40300 Washington St
Bermuda Dunes, CA 92203

Similar Pages

Bermuda Dunes 1 BedroomsBermuda Dunes 2 Bedrooms
Bermuda Dunes Apartments with BalconyBermuda Dunes Apartments with Gym
Bermuda Dunes Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CA
Joshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA
Yucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity