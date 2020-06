Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very Cool Mid Century Modern home in The gated golf course community of Bermuda Dunes Country Club. 2 bedrooms 2.75 baths. Much of the original Mid Century furniture has been restored to look brand new. The pool has been all redone . There is garage use. Large covered patio. Whole house has been newly remodeled with gourmet kitchen and beautiful bathrooms. Sleeps 4. 30 days at a time preferred but may consider less with a price adjustment.