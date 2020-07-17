79830 Ryan Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

You don't want to miss this sprawling pool house on a golf course! Enjoy your enormous patio over looking the greens, or glide through the house to the back yard private pool and spa! Tile floors, huge open and updated kitchen with sitting nook, dining area, ceiling fans throughout, entertainment room with a galley walk through bar area, huge master with sitting area, attached laundry room to master, huge walk in shower, large walk in closet in master, two car garage, amazing views, pool and landscape included, pets are case by case. Home is offered unfurnished.