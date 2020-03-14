All apartments in Bermuda Dunes
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:25 AM

79159 Starlight Lane

79159 Starlight Lane · (760) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

79159 Starlight Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA 92203
Bermuda Golf Club Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1825 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
game room
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
Party, Party, Party! You will feel like you're on vacation at a tropical resort in your very own paradise, huge lot with pebble tech pool & spa, waterfall, palapas, cabanas, and outdoor kitchen for all your entertaining needs in this gorgeous tropical backyard setting! This party home is turnkey furnished and offers an enormous enclosed sun/game room addition perfect for those friends and family party retreats, no need to cancel should it rain, the party goes on! This property has 4 bedrooms and 2.75 baths & has a centrally located wet bar perfectly situated close to the dining and kitchen area. Other interior features & amenities include: All Tile, Washer & Dryer, Gas Log Fireplace, Assorted Board & Table Games plus an Indoor Ping Pong Table! The Outdoor Features are: Sparkling Clean Pool & Spa with Patio Tables & Chairs, Chaise Lounges, Pool Toys and Inflatable's, Patio Tables & Chairs, Chaise Lounges, Shower and Restroom, 3 Hole Putting Green, Outdoor Kitchen with Gas BBQ Grill, Refrigerator & Stainless Steel Sink, Gas Fire Pit. Tenant pays for all utilities plus pool and gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79159 Starlight Lane have any available units?
79159 Starlight Lane has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79159 Starlight Lane have?
Some of 79159 Starlight Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79159 Starlight Lane currently offering any rent specials?
79159 Starlight Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79159 Starlight Lane pet-friendly?
No, 79159 Starlight Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bermuda Dunes.
Does 79159 Starlight Lane offer parking?
No, 79159 Starlight Lane does not offer parking.
Does 79159 Starlight Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79159 Starlight Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79159 Starlight Lane have a pool?
Yes, 79159 Starlight Lane has a pool.
Does 79159 Starlight Lane have accessible units?
No, 79159 Starlight Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 79159 Starlight Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79159 Starlight Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 79159 Starlight Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 79159 Starlight Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
