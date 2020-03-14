79159 Starlight Lane

Amenities

Party, Party, Party! You will feel like you're on vacation at a tropical resort in your very own paradise, huge lot with pebble tech pool & spa, waterfall, palapas, cabanas, and outdoor kitchen for all your entertaining needs in this gorgeous tropical backyard setting! This party home is turnkey furnished and offers an enormous enclosed sun/game room addition perfect for those friends and family party retreats, no need to cancel should it rain, the party goes on! This property has 4 bedrooms and 2.75 baths & has a centrally located wet bar perfectly situated close to the dining and kitchen area. Other interior features & amenities include: All Tile, Washer & Dryer, Gas Log Fireplace, Assorted Board & Table Games plus an Indoor Ping Pong Table! The Outdoor Features are: Sparkling Clean Pool & Spa with Patio Tables & Chairs, Chaise Lounges, Pool Toys and Inflatable's, Patio Tables & Chairs, Chaise Lounges, Shower and Restroom, 3 Hole Putting Green, Outdoor Kitchen with Gas BBQ Grill, Refrigerator & Stainless Steel Sink, Gas Fire Pit. Tenant pays for all utilities plus pool and gardener.