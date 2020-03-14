40825 Starlight Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

You don't want to miss this one! This 4 Bedroom Pool Home is located in a large lot with plenty exterior space for your enjoyment. Take a dip in the large pool to cool off during the summer! This home has been renovated and features stainless steel appliances, tile floors, and separated 4th Bedroom with a walk-in closet! Master includes a walk-in closet and shower. Pool service provided with rent and Dogs and Cats allowed. Conveniently located close to Grocery stores, Starbucks, restaurants and a short drive to the 10 Freeway. Great backyard perfect for BBQ's and entertaining.