Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:10 AM

40825 Starlight Lane

40825 Starlight Lane · (760) 345-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40825 Starlight Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA 92203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1897 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
You don't want to miss this one! This 4 Bedroom Pool Home is located in a large lot with plenty exterior space for your enjoyment. Take a dip in the large pool to cool off during the summer! This home has been renovated and features stainless steel appliances, tile floors, and separated 4th Bedroom with a walk-in closet! Master includes a walk-in closet and shower. Pool service provided with rent and Dogs and Cats allowed. Conveniently located close to Grocery stores, Starbucks, restaurants and a short drive to the 10 Freeway. Great backyard perfect for BBQ's and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40825 Starlight Lane have any available units?
40825 Starlight Lane has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40825 Starlight Lane have?
Some of 40825 Starlight Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40825 Starlight Lane currently offering any rent specials?
40825 Starlight Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40825 Starlight Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 40825 Starlight Lane is pet friendly.
Does 40825 Starlight Lane offer parking?
No, 40825 Starlight Lane does not offer parking.
Does 40825 Starlight Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40825 Starlight Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40825 Starlight Lane have a pool?
Yes, 40825 Starlight Lane has a pool.
Does 40825 Starlight Lane have accessible units?
No, 40825 Starlight Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 40825 Starlight Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 40825 Starlight Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40825 Starlight Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 40825 Starlight Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
