236 West H Street

Downtown Benicia Home - Estey Real Estate and Property Management presents this single family 1 bedroom and 1 bath residence. Front porch enters into classic features of this time period. High ceilings throughout home. Small room off dining room for an office. Wall to wall carpeting, Large kitchen with 4 burner gas stove and sink in separate room with cabinets and drawers. Bathroom with claw-foot tub with shower above. Nice size yard to enjoy and garden. No refrigerator included, washer & dryer hook-ups. Common driveway with 226 neighbor, shared garage. Close to water, shopping, coffee, library and fun city events...to many to list. Large basement under the property for storage. Due to 3rd party listings please refer to our website www.esteyrealestate.com for the accurate information.

~Must start rental agreement within 2 weeks of application approval.

~Insurance Required



(RLNE4112182)