Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

236 West H Street

236 W H St · (707) 745-0924
Location

236 W H St, Benicia, CA 94510

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 236 West H Street · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Downtown Benicia Home - Estey Real Estate and Property Management presents this single family 1 bedroom and 1 bath residence. Front porch enters into classic features of this time period. High ceilings throughout home. Small room off dining room for an office. Wall to wall carpeting, Large kitchen with 4 burner gas stove and sink in separate room with cabinets and drawers. Bathroom with claw-foot tub with shower above. Nice size yard to enjoy and garden. No refrigerator included, washer & dryer hook-ups. Common driveway with 226 neighbor, shared garage. Close to water, shopping, coffee, library and fun city events...to many to list. Large basement under the property for storage. Due to 3rd party listings please refer to our website www.esteyrealestate.com for the accurate information.
~Must start rental agreement within 2 weeks of application approval.
~Insurance Required

(RLNE4112182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 West H Street have any available units?
236 West H Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 236 West H Street have?
Some of 236 West H Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 West H Street currently offering any rent specials?
236 West H Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 West H Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 236 West H Street is pet friendly.
Does 236 West H Street offer parking?
Yes, 236 West H Street does offer parking.
Does 236 West H Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 West H Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 West H Street have a pool?
No, 236 West H Street does not have a pool.
Does 236 West H Street have accessible units?
No, 236 West H Street does not have accessible units.
Does 236 West H Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 West H Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 West H Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 West H Street does not have units with air conditioning.
