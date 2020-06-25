All apartments in Bellflower
Bellflower, CA
9617 Muroc St.
9617 Muroc St.

9617 Muroc Street · No Longer Available
Location

9617 Muroc Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, 2 car garage Home for RENT, Gardner Included! - This is a Three (3) Bedroom, 1 3/4 - Bathrooms, Single Family home with Stove, Dishwasher, New Plank Flooring, New windows, Fauxwood Blinds, inside Laundry, Two (2) Car Garage, nice back yard, Gardner included.

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851
www.seipm.com

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4851127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9617 Muroc St. have any available units?
9617 Muroc St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
Is 9617 Muroc St. currently offering any rent specials?
9617 Muroc St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9617 Muroc St. pet-friendly?
No, 9617 Muroc St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9617 Muroc St. offer parking?
Yes, 9617 Muroc St. offers parking.
Does 9617 Muroc St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9617 Muroc St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9617 Muroc St. have a pool?
No, 9617 Muroc St. does not have a pool.
Does 9617 Muroc St. have accessible units?
No, 9617 Muroc St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9617 Muroc St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9617 Muroc St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9617 Muroc St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9617 Muroc St. does not have units with air conditioning.
