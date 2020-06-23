All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

16674 Bellflower Blvd.

16674 N Bellflower Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

16674 N Bellflower Blvd, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful 2 Story, 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo! Newer Construction! - Available now!! Beautiful condo home located in Belmont Court, a newer complex on Bellflower Blvd built in 2013. The lower level features a living room; a gorgeous kitchen with great counter space and newer appliances; a half bath; dining area, and living room area. Upstairs features two bedrooms with their own full bathrooms, washer/dryer, and much more. The complex also has a retail mix. Centrally located close to shopping, malls, movie theater, dining, and the freeway. 15 minutes to Long Beach and 30 minutes to LA. No pets.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jaime at (562) 762-6050, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4701911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16674 Bellflower Blvd. have any available units?
16674 Bellflower Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 16674 Bellflower Blvd. have?
Some of 16674 Bellflower Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16674 Bellflower Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
16674 Bellflower Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16674 Bellflower Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 16674 Bellflower Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 16674 Bellflower Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 16674 Bellflower Blvd. offers parking.
Does 16674 Bellflower Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16674 Bellflower Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16674 Bellflower Blvd. have a pool?
No, 16674 Bellflower Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 16674 Bellflower Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 16674 Bellflower Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 16674 Bellflower Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16674 Bellflower Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
