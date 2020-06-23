16674 Bellflower Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Beautiful 2 Story, 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo! Newer Construction! - Available now!! Beautiful condo home located in Belmont Court, a newer complex on Bellflower Blvd built in 2013. The lower level features a living room; a gorgeous kitchen with great counter space and newer appliances; a half bath; dining area, and living room area. Upstairs features two bedrooms with their own full bathrooms, washer/dryer, and much more. The complex also has a retail mix. Centrally located close to shopping, malls, movie theater, dining, and the freeway. 15 minutes to Long Beach and 30 minutes to LA. No pets.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jaime at (562) 762-6050, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4701911)