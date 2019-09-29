6637 Ira Ave

Amenities

Available 10/01/19 Bell Gardens - Cute but Small 1 Bedroom 1 Parking - Property Id: 159517



Very cute SMALL 1 bedroom with 1 bathroom duplex with 1 parking spot only.

Small front yard and small back patio.

A/C.

Refrigerator & Stove.

Available October 1.

1 year lease.

$1325 per month.

$1325 security deposit (OAC).



Complete questionnaire for viewing at http://turbo.rent/s/159517p



Owner pays Water, Trash . Resident pays Gas, Electricity. Sorry, NO PETS. Sorry NO SECTION 8.



QUALIFICATIONS: Income = 3xs the rent, steady employment.. Good Credit = no bankruptcies, evictions, collections. Good Rental History. Documents = proof of income, ID. Savings= 3x's the rent.

