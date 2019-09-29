6637 Ira Ave

Amenities
Available 10/01/19 Bell Gardens - Cute but Small 1 Bedroom 1 Parking - Property Id: 159517
Very cute SMALL 1 bedroom with 1 bathroom duplex with 1 parking spot only.
Small front yard and small back patio.
A/C.
Refrigerator & Stove.
Available October 1.
1 year lease.
$1325 per month.
$1325 security deposit (OAC).
Complete questionnaire for viewing at http://turbo.rent/s/159517p
Owner pays Water, Trash . Resident pays Gas, Electricity. Sorry, NO PETS. Sorry NO SECTION 8.
QUALIFICATIONS: Income = 3xs the rent, steady employment.. Good Credit = no bankruptcies, evictions, collections. Good Rental History. Documents = proof of income, ID. Savings= 3x's the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159517p
Property Id 159517
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5168488)