Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM

5952 Gallant Street

5952 Gallant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5952 Gallant Street, Bell Gardens, CA 90201
Bell Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! DISCOUNTED RENT $2395 ALL NEW!! Very beautiful house, 3 bedroom/1bath, private driveway parking for 3 to 4 small cars. Beautiful new kitchen cabinets and quartz counter tops, the house has a private yard off of one of the bedrooms plus a patio off of the kitchen. ALL new windows snd doors, new luxury vinyl flooring, central A/C and heating, ceiling fans in 2 bedrooms and in the living room. The living room has a fireplace. Laundry hookups for stackable and/or full size front load machines. This is the front house on a multiple unit property, but the front house has its ow, separate driveway.
Multi units, Front house detached with separate driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5952 Gallant Street have any available units?
5952 Gallant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 5952 Gallant Street have?
Some of 5952 Gallant Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5952 Gallant Street currently offering any rent specials?
5952 Gallant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5952 Gallant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5952 Gallant Street is pet friendly.
Does 5952 Gallant Street offer parking?
Yes, 5952 Gallant Street offers parking.
Does 5952 Gallant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5952 Gallant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5952 Gallant Street have a pool?
No, 5952 Gallant Street does not have a pool.
Does 5952 Gallant Street have accessible units?
No, 5952 Gallant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5952 Gallant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5952 Gallant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5952 Gallant Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5952 Gallant Street has units with air conditioning.
