5952 Gallant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

MOVE IN SPECIAL!! DISCOUNTED RENT $2395 ALL NEW!! Very beautiful house, 3 bedroom/1bath, private driveway parking for 3 to 4 small cars. Beautiful new kitchen cabinets and quartz counter tops, the house has a private yard off of one of the bedrooms plus a patio off of the kitchen. ALL new windows snd doors, new luxury vinyl flooring, central A/C and heating, ceiling fans in 2 bedrooms and in the living room. The living room has a fireplace. Laundry hookups for stackable and/or full size front load machines. This is the front house on a multiple unit property, but the front house has its ow, separate driveway.

Multi units, Front house detached with separate driveway.