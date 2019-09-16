5900 Muller St

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated some paid utils ice maker

Unit Amenities ice maker w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Unit- MOVE IN SPECIAL ON APPROVED CREDIT! - Property Id: 136400



NO SECTION 8!!!

2 family living-rooms big spacious house. With laundry hookups, ice-maker hookups, front and back yard. 1 car garage with access to house from garage and 1 extra parking space. Close to shopping centers, school and parks, remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house. located between Eastern and Garfield. Great area for family. NO PETS ALLOWED!!!

***MOVE IN SPECIAL ON APPROVED CREDIT***

For questions please call ZL Management Group at (562)287-8552

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136400p

Property Id 136400



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5102801)