43 Flintlock Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

43 Flintlock Lane

43 Flintlock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

43 Flintlock Lane, Bell Canyon, CA 91307

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
A perfect blend of form and function in this emotional Contemporary located in the prestigious guard gated community of Bell Canyon. Scaled perfect for the entertainer, this open floor plan offers soaring ceilings, designer fixtures, and walls of glass that soak in the scenic vistas found throughout. The generous public spaces include a spacious kitchen that opens onto the comfortable family room, a huge formal dining and living area. There is a private wing perfect for an in-laws apartment, home office or game room. The secondary bedrooms are generous in size. The incredible huge master suite offers inspiring views and a spa-like Master bath. Outside you will find very comfortable outdoor living spaces with serene gardens and inviting terraces to enjoy the view. The oversized 3 car garage adds tons of storage space. Equally unique as this home is the community it resides in. The Bell Canyon Community offers that small town feel while being convenient to all that LA has to offer. Bell Canyon amenities include a community park, equestrian center, miles of maintained trails for hiking and horseback riding, community tennis courts, community gym, organized community events, state of the art security with a 24 hour guard gated entry and the highly sought Las Virgenes schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Flintlock Lane have any available units?
43 Flintlock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell Canyon, CA.
What amenities does 43 Flintlock Lane have?
Some of 43 Flintlock Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Flintlock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
43 Flintlock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Flintlock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 43 Flintlock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell Canyon.
Does 43 Flintlock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 43 Flintlock Lane offers parking.
Does 43 Flintlock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Flintlock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Flintlock Lane have a pool?
No, 43 Flintlock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 43 Flintlock Lane have accessible units?
No, 43 Flintlock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Flintlock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Flintlock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Flintlock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Flintlock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

