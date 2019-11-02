All apartments in Bell Canyon
16 Mustang Lane

16 Mustang Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16 Mustang Lane, Bell Canyon, CA 91307

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
A true estate set on sprawling 2 acre grounds, this residence has it all. From the moment you enter the two story rotunda entry you are struck by the amazing sense of space. The perfect place to entertain, the open and flowing floor plan offers soaring ceilings and walls of glass that soak in the serene mountain and city light views. The expansive public rooms are trimmed in warm, inlayed Travertine flooring. The center island kitchen is a cook’s dream with state of the art stainless appliances, Granite counters and rich cherry wood cabinetry. A huge deck looks onto the impressive grounds and is the perfect spot for alfresco dining. Downstairs you will find the bedroom suites all generous in size. The master wing is complete with a Marble master bath, huge walk in closet and is all warmed by a romantic fireplace. Outside you will find a private covered terrace looking onto the inviting pool and spa area and the huge outdoor kitchen area. A stairway leads from there to the lit Championship tennis court where you can play a match with the backdrop of the incredible canyon views. There is also a private paved road that leads to a graded flat pad perfect for horses. A truly one of a kind estate that offers it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Mustang Lane have any available units?
16 Mustang Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell Canyon, CA.
What amenities does 16 Mustang Lane have?
Some of 16 Mustang Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Mustang Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16 Mustang Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Mustang Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16 Mustang Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell Canyon.
Does 16 Mustang Lane offer parking?
No, 16 Mustang Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16 Mustang Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Mustang Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Mustang Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16 Mustang Lane has a pool.
Does 16 Mustang Lane have accessible units?
No, 16 Mustang Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Mustang Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Mustang Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Mustang Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Mustang Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
