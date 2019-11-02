16 Mustang Lane

Amenities

A true estate set on sprawling 2 acre grounds, this residence has it all. From the moment you enter the two story rotunda entry you are struck by the amazing sense of space. The perfect place to entertain, the open and flowing floor plan offers soaring ceilings and walls of glass that soak in the serene mountain and city light views. The expansive public rooms are trimmed in warm, inlayed Travertine flooring. The center island kitchen is a cook’s dream with state of the art stainless appliances, Granite counters and rich cherry wood cabinetry. A huge deck looks onto the impressive grounds and is the perfect spot for alfresco dining. Downstairs you will find the bedroom suites all generous in size. The master wing is complete with a Marble master bath, huge walk in closet and is all warmed by a romantic fireplace. Outside you will find a private covered terrace looking onto the inviting pool and spa area and the huge outdoor kitchen area. A stairway leads from there to the lit Championship tennis court where you can play a match with the backdrop of the incredible canyon views. There is also a private paved road that leads to a graded flat pad perfect for horses. A truly one of a kind estate that offers it all.