Barstow, CA
1121 Barstow road 3
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

1121 Barstow road 3

1121 Barstow Road · (909) 678-1437
Location

1121 Barstow Road, Barstow, CA 92311

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom two bath Barstow Apartment - Property Id: 292173

This 2 bedroom two bath apartment will be ready around June 20th. Images will be posted when the unit is ready for showing. You may apply online at Zillow.com or TurboTenant.com. You may also apply direct by email ( marcmcastro@msn.com ) or contact Marc Castro (909) 678-1437 No pet deposit no pet rent. You may apply online at Zillow.com, TurboTenant.com, or other web portal where you found this ad. You can also apply direct by email ( marcmcastro@msn.com ) or call Marc Castro (909) 678-1437. We screen credit, employment, landlord and criminal. The owner pays for Water, Trash and Gardener. (tenants pay for Gas and Electric). Security deposit is equal to 1 month rent. Please see all images for showing instructions. We do work with some credit challenges on a case by case. We screen credit, employment, landlord and criminal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292173
Property Id 292173

(RLNE5826859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

