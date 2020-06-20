1121 Barstow road 3

Amenities

This 2 bedroom two bath apartment will be ready around June 20th. Images will be posted when the unit is ready for showing. You may apply online at Zillow.com or TurboTenant.com. You may also apply direct by email ( marcmcastro@msn.com ) or contact Marc Castro (909) 678-1437 No pet deposit no pet rent. You may apply online at Zillow.com, TurboTenant.com, or other web portal where you found this ad. You can also apply direct by email ( marcmcastro@msn.com ) or call Marc Castro (909) 678-1437. We screen credit, employment, landlord and criminal. The owner pays for Water, Trash and Gardener. (tenants pay for Gas and Electric). Security deposit is equal to 1 month rent. Please see all images for showing instructions. We do work with some credit challenges on a case by case. We screen credit, employment, landlord and criminal.

