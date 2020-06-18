109 W Fredricks Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry

Super cute and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the City of Barstow. Minutes from the 15 freeway. Plenty of amenities close by like restaurants, shopping and banking. Gated fenced entrance. As you enter your new home you will notice the brand new granite countertops and backsplash in the kitchen. Deep dual sinks and new fixtures throughout.Just take a look at the photos. The owner has poured a lot of love into the home. Newly installed plantation shutters in every window give your new home lots of character. Plenty of light or shade at your fingertips. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Strong blowing AC to keep you cool and chill during the warmer months. New water heater and separate laundry room for your washing machine and dryer. No need to go to the laundromat anymore. Rock landscaping front and back for minimal upkeep. Beautiful potted plants accents the front. Definitely a one of a kind place. Nice and private. Schedule a viewing today.