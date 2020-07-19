All apartments in Baldwin Park
14646 Via El Camino
14646 via El Camino · No Longer Available
Location

14646 via El Camino, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Super clean and beautifully updated four bedroom plus office and three bathroom home located in gated community close to shopping, schools, and freeways. Home features living room with fireplace, kitchen with white cabinets, stainless appliances, slider door to outside patio, eating area, downstairs master suite with master bathroom with large shower, soaking bathtub, vanity and quartz counters, two additional downstairs bedrooms, and remodeled hallway full bathroom. Upstairs features one bedroom, an office and remodeled bathroom with large shower. Hardwood floors thru-out, plantation shutters, recently painted thru-out. Private backyard with patio cover and bar area with granite counters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14646 Via El Camino have any available units?
14646 Via El Camino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
What amenities does 14646 Via El Camino have?
Some of 14646 Via El Camino's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14646 Via El Camino currently offering any rent specials?
14646 Via El Camino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14646 Via El Camino pet-friendly?
No, 14646 Via El Camino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 14646 Via El Camino offer parking?
Yes, 14646 Via El Camino offers parking.
Does 14646 Via El Camino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14646 Via El Camino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14646 Via El Camino have a pool?
No, 14646 Via El Camino does not have a pool.
Does 14646 Via El Camino have accessible units?
No, 14646 Via El Camino does not have accessible units.
Does 14646 Via El Camino have units with dishwashers?
No, 14646 Via El Camino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14646 Via El Camino have units with air conditioning?
No, 14646 Via El Camino does not have units with air conditioning.
