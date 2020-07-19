14646 Via El Camino

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Super clean and beautifully updated four bedroom plus office and three bathroom home located in gated community close to shopping, schools, and freeways. Home features living room with fireplace, kitchen with white cabinets, stainless appliances, slider door to outside patio, eating area, downstairs master suite with master bathroom with large shower, soaking bathtub, vanity and quartz counters, two additional downstairs bedrooms, and remodeled hallway full bathroom. Upstairs features one bedroom, an office and remodeled bathroom with large shower. Hardwood floors thru-out, plantation shutters, recently painted thru-out. Private backyard with patio cover and bar area with granite counters.