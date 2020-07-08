All apartments in Azusa
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

526 N. San Gabriel Ave.

526 San Gabriel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

526 San Gabriel Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom house in Azusa - Call or text Leonel at 714-600-9432 to schedule a tour today.

This is single story home has spacious front and back yards and a single car garage.

* New carpet and flooring throughout
* New paint throughout
* Window AC

Conveniently located minutes from Charles H. Lee Elementary School, Slauson Middle School, Azusa High School, Foothill Cinemas Stadium 10, 210 freeway, shopping, restaurants and much more.

Call or text Leonel at 714-600-9432 to schedule a tour today.

**Pets considered with a $500 pet deposit, vaccinations, license and renters insurance

(RLNE5334407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. have any available units?
526 N. San Gabriel Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. have?
Some of 526 N. San Gabriel Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
526 N. San Gabriel Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. offers parking.
Does 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. have a pool?
No, 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. have accessible units?
No, 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 526 N. San Gabriel Ave. has units with air conditioning.

