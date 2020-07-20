342 N Fenimore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Newer Home in Great Location in the City of Azusa....CITRUS JUNCTION. Azusa Pacific University is just a block away

and Citrus College is around the corner. An open design floor plan with 1,800+ square feet of living space in this beautiful home.

Featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. Home includes upgraded cabinets, upgraded counter tops, stainless steel appliances, enclosed

front patio area as well as washer and dryer. 9 foot ceilings and spacious living space on three floors w/ a two car garage. This

home has a bedroom on the first floor and bathroom w/ a two car garage. Home has many energy savings features including

energy efficient appliances, tank less hot water heater, excellent SEER ratings, insulated garage doors, and more. Close to Citrus

Crossing Mall where you will find restaurants, shopping, car services, kid walk to school, and much more. Fwy access on the 210

to LA/Pasadena and to the desert communities, 57 to the south to Orange County Beaches. Don't miss this incredible opportunity!