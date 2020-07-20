All apartments in Azusa
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

342 N Fenimore Avenue

342 N Fenimore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

342 N Fenimore Ave, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Newer Home in Great Location in the City of Azusa....CITRUS JUNCTION. Azusa Pacific University is just a block away
and Citrus College is around the corner. An open design floor plan with 1,800+ square feet of living space in this beautiful home.
Featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. Home includes upgraded cabinets, upgraded counter tops, stainless steel appliances, enclosed
front patio area as well as washer and dryer. 9 foot ceilings and spacious living space on three floors w/ a two car garage. This
home has a bedroom on the first floor and bathroom w/ a two car garage. Home has many energy savings features including
energy efficient appliances, tank less hot water heater, excellent SEER ratings, insulated garage doors, and more. Close to Citrus
Crossing Mall where you will find restaurants, shopping, car services, kid walk to school, and much more. Fwy access on the 210
to LA/Pasadena and to the desert communities, 57 to the south to Orange County Beaches. Don't miss this incredible opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 N Fenimore Avenue have any available units?
342 N Fenimore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 342 N Fenimore Avenue have?
Some of 342 N Fenimore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 N Fenimore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
342 N Fenimore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 N Fenimore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 342 N Fenimore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 342 N Fenimore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 342 N Fenimore Avenue offers parking.
Does 342 N Fenimore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 N Fenimore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 N Fenimore Avenue have a pool?
No, 342 N Fenimore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 342 N Fenimore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 342 N Fenimore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 342 N Fenimore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 N Fenimore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 342 N Fenimore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 N Fenimore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
