1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106

1215 N San Gabriel Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1215 N San Gabriel Ave, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

cats allowed
garage
pool
2 BEDS 2.5 BATH NICE CONDO IN AZUSA FOR LEASE - Nice cozy 2 beds 2.5 condo for lease , gated with attached garage, text Sam 6262028797 for showing appt.

(RLNE5267884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 have any available units?
1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
Is 1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 currently offering any rent specials?
1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 is pet friendly.
Does 1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 offer parking?
Yes, 1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 offers parking.
Does 1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 have a pool?
Yes, 1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 has a pool.
Does 1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 have accessible units?
No, 1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 N. San Gabriel Ave. 106 does not have units with air conditioning.

